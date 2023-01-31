Cool Courses for Spring 2023

AES404: Martial Arts and Social Justice

(listed as “Advanced American Ethnic Studies in Humanities”)

This seminar explores the literature, music, visual arts, and performing arts of the Black Arts movement, the sibling movement of the Black Power movement. Learn how folks who practiced unarmed self-defense and martial arts contributed to Black Power organizing and shifting ideas about liberation, abolition, and gender norms. Each week, students will rigorously engage with in-depth reading assignments and sensory activities covering themes that include anti-Black violence, gender roles, self-love, socioeconomic inequality, and Black empowerment. Get ready to be energized and empowered!

Maryam K. Aziz, American Ethnic Studies

5 credits, A&H / DIV

CHID 480B: The Art of Resistance: Southeast Asian Responses to Climate Change

(listed as “Special Topics: Advanced Study of the History of Ideas”)

Examine the range of possibilities generated by performing artists in Southeast Asia in response to the increasing threats of climate change. Drawing from traditional, Islamic, and modern performance traditions, we consider how the arts function as a tool for activism and change.

Katia Chaterji, History

5 credits, SSc

AIS 170: American Indian Arts and Aesthetics

“Indian” art and Aesthetic is an interpretation and expression of life by the numerous Indigenous peoples of North America and internationally. This class will provide an abundance of thought, expression, stories, dance, art and art objects, film, and music to consider. The intent is to invite you into the sounds, motions, objects, spirit, and colors that are the Aesthetic universe of Native North America.

Diane Million, American Indian Studies

5 credits, A&H / DIV

GWSS 390A: Transnational Fan Studies

(listed as “Intermediate Topics in Gender, Women, and Sexuality Studies”)

For students interested in fandom, this course is an opportunity to study historically situated contemporary media phenomena and the fan communities developed around them through a Transnational Feminist lens. Case studies include the development of boys’ love through the history of shoujo manga, and BTS’ international fandom in the context of the Hallyu wave.

Regina Y Lee, Gender, Women & Sexuality Studies

5 credits, SSc, Div