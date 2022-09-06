Cooking up future Careers in culinary arts

The BLT may be simplicity at its best.

But for those in the Manteca Adult Transition Program, they learned the culinary way of putting together the bacon-lettuce-tomato recipe from none other than Chef Julia Williams.

She’s the instructor of the BE.Cuisine Culinary Arts Program of the Manteca Unified School District’s Careers Technical Education program.

Her students are any high schoolers attending, say, Manteca High, East Union High, Sierra High, Weston Ranch High or Lathrop High, with an interest in the food industry.

In this case, the CTE pathway for high school students partnered with the Adult Transition Program to offer up the cooking classes.

“This quarter, BE.Cuisine’s student chefs are leading courses focused on making healthy eating choices as part of a flavorful and nutritious diet,” said MUSD Communication Specialist Caitlin Pearsall on the classes held on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Williams noted the Everyday fresh produce at BE. Cuisine are products of the local farming community.

She demonstrated the proper technique to her guest students on holding a knife along with slicing up a tomato for the sandwich.

The bacon was prepared and cooked beforehand.

One of the keys to a BLT done right was the bread. In this case, Williams recommended using sourdough for taste and texture.

She buttered both sides of the bread, transporting the slices via sheet pan to the Grill – both sides were cooked for about two minutes or when “nice and golden,” Williams added.

Students in the local special education program took their turn soon after, making their own BLT to perfection.