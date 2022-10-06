‘Cookie’ DeLory golf tourney raises over $13k

By PETE FONTAINE

“This certainly is an excellent example of how much people loved Cookie,” said Harry Edwards, a member of the Tri-City Elks Lodge 14 who serves as Chaplin for the Shields American Legion Post. “What a terrific way to remember him.”

To which Bruce Caldwell, another valuable Elks member added: “I’ve never – ever – seen this type of respect and love for one man.”

Even though it has been three years since his saddening and somber passing on May 26, 2019, countless Elks and Legion members will tell you “We will never – ever – forget Albert “Cookie” DeLory.

That’s because, as Donna Warner – a past Exalted Ruler at Lodge 14 who is steeped with Elks experience at the local and state levels – emphasized: “Cookie will always be remembered and never forgotten. They meant so much to so many people.”

Perhaps one of the most impressive reasons the 2nd Annual Albert “Cookie” Memorial Golf Tournament played on Friday, Sept. 16 a Harbor Lights golf club in Warwick Neck was a Smashing success was the phenomenal record number of supporters and sponsors.

“We were all thrilled with last year’s success,” said Bob Hartington, who along with PER Deb Mangina co-chaired the 2022 event. “We raised $10,000 for the Colorectal Cancer Alliance in 2021 but this year was just unbelievable and a show of respect for our beloved brother Elk.”

When the all-volunteer committee – which worked tirelessly securing tee, Silver, Gold and Corporate Sponsors as well as 82 raffle prizes – met to announce just how much the 2022 event raised, there was a raucous round of applause when it was Revealed “we raised $13,784.”

Hartington, who is also a Past Exalted Ruler at Lodge 14, announced that “We will give $5,000 each Operation Stand Down, Save the Bay with the additional money used to establish the Albert “Cookie” DeLory Memorial Scholarship.

When asked how Lodge 14 and committee chose this year’s beneficiaries, Hartington offered: “Cookie loved helping Veterans and the bay. He used to go quahoging years ago with former Warwick Mayor and Gov. Philip Noel.”

As for the Scholarship that will also be as unique as the 9-hole tournament.

The late DeLory did not attend college, thus officials will set up the Scholarship criteria that will best help one and possibly two students who are going to enroll at a trade or business school.

All of which because, as the committee and Lodge 14 members will attest: “Cookie was an Elks for all seasons and reasons.”

To which Cookie’s wife Carol DeLory said: “To say the 2nd Annual Albert ‘Cookie’ golf tourney was a huge success is an understatement. A sold-out tournament and Steak fry in record time and more raffle prizes and tee sponsors than last year all added up to raising over $13,000. Cookie passed three years ago but still lives on in the hearts of many members of the Tri-City Elks Lodge. They would be beaming with pride and appreciation for this generous support. His memory lives on.”

To which the late DeLory’s sons Richard and Scott wanted it known: “We are grateful to all the people who helped coordinate the golf tournament honoring our father. This tour continues to dad’s commitment to serving the community. Thank you to all those who reached out to local organizations that benefit from this event and have brought dad’s Legacy to the forefront.”