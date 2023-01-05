‘Cookie’ DeLory golf tourney gives back to community

By PETE FONTAINE

The Tri-City Elks presented as well as Hosted the 2nd Annual Albert “Cookie” DeLory Memorial Golf Tournament that many people attended was one of 2022’s best fund-raising and sports stories.

Back on Friday, Sept. 16, a total of 76 Golfers teed it up at Harbor Lights Golf Course and played nine holes then went back to Lodge 14 and enjoyed a sold-out post-tourney Steak dinner that attracted 150-plus people and featured an extraordinary 82 raffle prizes.

Thus, the net result was a profit of nearly $14,000 – $13,784 to be precise – that benefitted two highly-important Rhode Island non-profits, Operation Stand Down RI and Save the Bay, and led to establishing the Albert “Cookie” Memorial Scholarship Foundation .

While the initial tourney in 2021 raised $10,000 for the Colorectal Cancer Alliance because of the saddening illness that took Cookie’s life back in 2019, the 2022 tourney resulted in a donation of $5,000 each for OSDRI and Save the Bay.

Perhaps Wenley Ferguson of Save the Bay, best described the recent and heart-warming check presentation held inside Lodge 14 on West Shore Road in Warwick.

“Cleary, the golf outing in memory of Cookie DeLory is already a cherished event by members of the Tri-City Elks. I could feel the love and appreciation that you all had for Cookie and what he contributed to your lodge. He seemed liked he must have been a person whose Personality filled the room but at the same time was Humble dedicating his time to improve the lives of others.”

Ferguson paused, then added: “Save the Bay is honored that the Tri-City Elks decided to choose our organization as one of the non-profits to support along with Operation Stand Down, that has done such good work for Veterans in our community. “

She also spent time talking with Carol DeLory, Cookie’s widow and son Richard DeLory who reminisced about his love of Narragansett Bay and shell fishing with him in Greenwich Bay and the upper bay, which led to choosing Save the Bay as a beneficiary this year.

Meanwhile, Erik Wallin wanted it known: “OSDRI is extremely grateful for the donation of $5,000. These resources come at a time of year when many of our Rhode Island Veterans who find themselves in need of a “Hand-up” and “Hand-Out” turn to us for assistance with basic needs such as food, clothing, Utilities and more . “

Thus, as Wallin went on: “I never had the opportunity to meet Cookie, however, it was clear from the Dedication of volunteers who put on the tournament he was a man who made a significant impact on other People’s lives in a positive way. It was also wonderful to learn from his son and wife that Cookie held Veterans in such high esteem.”

Even the post which presentation was heat-warming, as people enjoyed light refreshments while recanting many Memories and milestones of Albert “Cookie” DeLory’s time with the Tri-City Elks.

While speaking on behalf of the entire DeLory family, Carol DeLory said with a sincere and special sound in her voice: “I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all who planned, organized, volunteered, donated and participated in the second annual Albert “Cookie” DeLory Memorial Golf Tournament. It was truly a great day and such a special memorial for Cookie. It was so heartwarming to see such an outpouring of support again this year for one of our absent members whose memory lives on.”