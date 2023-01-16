“Cooked His A**”– US Soccer Legends Engage in a Shocking Social Media Dogfight Sending American Fans Into a Frenzy

It was the fight that no one saw coming. US soccer Legends Eric Wynalda and Alexi Lalas, who have some of the most impressive credentials in the sport, have engaged in a shocking social media dogfight that has sent soccer fans into a frenzy.

On one side is Eric Wynalda, a Legend of the US soccer scene. Having been the first American to play professionally in the European League, and scoring 34 goals for the US national team, which was the most by any player at the time. On the other side is Alexi Lalas, another US soccer Legend and a key member of the 1994 World Cup team.

How did this fight start between these two US Soccer legends?

The two soccer stars have been arguing with each other on Twitter. It all started when Eric made a bold claim saying, “I can win the open cup with an NPSL team”. This didn’t sit well with Alexi Lalas, who replied that he could do the same.

This started a Twitter Dogfight between the two former USMNT stars, with Wynalda coming out swinging. “No offense but – you were a three-time failure as a GM. I am still waiting for my first opportunity” Eric said. “You are three strikes and back to the Booth Stay out of this and get back to make up – they missed a spot”

Eric pointed out the fact that Alexi Lalas managed three MLS teams, San Jose Earthquakes, New York Red Bulls, and LA Galaxy, while he only had the opportunity to manage teams in the second and third divisions of US soccer.

American fans’ reaction to this back-and-forth

The back-and-forth between the two Legends has sent US Soccer fans into a frenzy, with many taking to social media to voice their support for either Wynalda or Lalas. Many fans speculated if this is just a way for these two Legends to stay relevant.

Here are some of the reactions from the fans:

There is no doubt that this feud has captured the attention of the American soccer community, and it will be interesting to see how it unfolds in the coming days. What are your thoughts on this feud? Let us know in the comments!

