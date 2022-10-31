Cook scores a TD, Ramsey forces a fumble, Walker sack, and more

Week 8 of the NFL season is almost in the books with Sunday’s action concluded. It is done for former Florida State standouts though, as none are on the rosters for Monday Night Football between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns (8:15 p.m., ESPN).

That was also the case for Thursday Night Football between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Ravens won 27-22.

Here is a look at Sunday results for former Seminoles:

Denver Broncos 21, Jacksonville Jaguars 17 (at Wembley Stadium)

Broncos: Cornerback Ronald Darby is on injured reserve.

Jaguars: None

Atlanta Falcons 37, Carolina Panthers 34 – F/OT

Falcons: Defensive tackle Eddie Goldman is on reserve/retired.

Panthers: Offensive tackle Cameron Erving played as a reserve. Defensive end Brian Burns started. He had seven tackles, including three solo tackles. He also had a pair of quarterback hurries.

Dallas Cowboys 49, Chicago Bears 29

Cowboys: None

Bears: None

Miami Dolphins 31, Detroit Lions 27

Dolphins: None

Lions: None

Minnesota Vikings 34, Arizona Cardinals 26

Vikings: Running back Dalvin Cook started. He had 20 carries for 111 yards, including a long of 30 yards. They had a 4-yard rushing touchdown. He also had five receptions for 30 yards on six targets. His longest reception was 11 yards.

Cardinals: Center Rodney Hudson continues to be sidelined by a knee injury. He was inactive on the day.

New Orleans Saints 24, Las Vegas Raiders 0

Saints: Quarterback Jameis Winston was active, but did not play. Defensive back PJ Williams is on injured reserve.

Raiders: None

New England Patriots 22, New York Jets 17

Patriots: None

Jets: Defensive end Jermaine Johnson II was inactive, due to injury. Linebacker Hamsah to Nasirilde is on their practice squad. Safety Lamarcus Joyner started. He was in on a pair of tackles.

Philadelphia Eagles 35, Pittsburgh Steelers 13

Eagles: Defensive end Josh Sweat started and had a Solo tackle. They also had three quarterback hurries. Wide receiver Auden TateOffensive tackle Roderick Johnson and defensive tackle Marvin Wilson are on their practice squad. Defensive end Janarius Robinson is on injured reserve.

Steelers: None

Tennessee Titans 17, Houston Texans 10

Titans: Defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. played, but recorded no stats. Defensive end DeMarcus Walker started. He had two solo tackles, a sack for nine yards, a tackle for loss, and a quarterback hurry.

Texans: None

Washington Commanders 17, Indianapolis Colts 16

Commanders: None

Colts: None

San Francisco 49ers 31, Los Angeles Rams 14

49ers: None

Rams: Running back Cam Akers was inactive. Outside linebacker Keir Thomas is on their practice squad. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey started. He had five tackles, including a solo tackle. They had two passes defended. They also had a forced fumble.

Seattle Seahawks 27, New York Giants 13

Seahawks: None

Giants: Running back Jashaun Corbin is on their practice squad. Kicker Graham Gano made his lone extra-point attempt and was 2-of-2 on field goal attempts hitting from 31 and 45 yards out.

Sunday Night Football: Buffalo Bills 27, Green Bay Packers 17

bills: Offensive tackle Bobby Hart was active. They played, working at tight end at times. Cornerback Xavier Rhodes is on their practice squad/injured.

Packers: None

Teams on bye: Kansas City Chiefs (DE Joshua KaindohDT Derrick Nnadi), Los Angeles Chargers (CB Asante Samuel Jr.S Derwin JamesK Dustin Hopkins)