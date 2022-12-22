Cook named next WWU volleyball Coach

Kandace Cook was named the next William Woods volleyball coach, announced interim director of athletics Tracy Gastineau Wednesday morning in Fulton.

Cook becomes the 14th volleyball coach in the program’s 48-year history. Her start date is Jan. 2.

“I’m very excited to be taking on this journey at William Woods and beginning the next chapter in my career with this team and program,” Cook stated in a press release. “There is a great culture within the WWU coaching and support staff that makes you feel right at home. I am beyond grateful for the overall support of athletics by students, Faculty and staff. I see a bright future full of growth not just within the volleyball program but all the WWU programs, and I can’t wait to be a part of it!

“I have big goals for the upcoming season here at Woods and can’t wait to build this program from what it currently is as the William Woods volleyball program to what it will be in the very near future! Go Owls!”

Cook comes to William Woods with more than six years of assistant coaching experience at the NAIA level and eight years of head coaching experience outside of the collegiate level.

“We are pleased to welcome Kandace to our Athletic department and university,” Gastineau stated in a press release. “She brings local recruiting and coaching experience and a knowledge of AMC (American Midwest Conference) volleyball. We look forward to watching our volleyball program grow under her leadership.”

Most recently, Cook served as the Assistant Coach for Columbia College for three seasons. She helped lead the program to a 75-27 overall record and was tabbed the AMC Assistant Coach of the Year for two straight years (2021-22). In the 2022 season, she helped the Cougars to a 10-0 conference mark. They fell in the quarterfinal of the NAIA National Championship to Jamestown, the eventual 2022 national champion.

Before joining the CC staff, Cook served as the Assistant Coach for Stephens College for two seasons (2018-19).

Outside of the Collegiate coaching game, she is also the beach volleyball club director and Coach for the Alpha Omega Beach Volleyball Academy in Columbia, the head volleyball Coach for Calvary Lutheran in Jefferson City, a head club Coach for the 417 Columbia Juniors in Columbia and a volleyball scout/recruiter for the National Scouting Report.

Cook is a graduate of Stephens College. She played two years of NAIA volleyball for the Stars while earning her Bachelor of Science in Biology with an emphasis in health sciences.