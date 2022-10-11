Cony boys basketball Coach TJ Maines set to become school’s Athletic director

AUGUSTA — Longtime Cony High boys basketball Coach TJ Maines is set to become the school’s new Athletic Director, pending Augusta Board of Education approval.

The move, which could be finalized at the board’s Wednesday meeting, is part of some big changes in the Cony High athletics department.

Jon Millett, who had been Cony’s Athletic director since 2019, recently accepted the vice principal position at the school. The board confirmed that hire at a Sept. 14 meetings.

“I’m looking forward to the change,” Millett said. “It’s more responsibility, I get to work with more students. I just love working for the Augusta school department. I feel very fortunate, very connected to this community.

“It’s just the natural progression in my career. I’m still going to stay connected with (Cony athletes) and still do stuff with sports. My role is going to change, but instead of just working with athletes, I’m going to work with all students. I’m not giving anything up, I’m gaining something.”

Maines, who teaches social studies at Cony High, declined to comment.

Maines would become the third straight Cony Coach to move into an administrative role at the high school, following Millett (swimming and soccer) and Paul Vachon (girls basketball).

Millett coached Cony’s swim programs for 22 years before becoming Athletic director in 2019. He led the Cony girls to its first two Class A titles, in 2017 and 2018. Millett also previously served as boys soccer Coach at Cony.

Vachon coached the girls basketball team from 1985 to 2008, posting a 451-50 record while winning seven state titles. Vachon became Cony Athletic director in 2008, and served for 11 years before retiring in 2019.

Maines became Cony boys basketball Coach in 2013, after coaching the Thomas College men’s program from 2006-2013. A Colby College Graduate who played under renowned Coach Dick Whitmore, Maines is also the son of Maine Basketball Hall of Famer Tom Maines, who led Morse High School to three straight Class A titles from 1987-1989.

TJ Maines helped Cony go 13-7 last season, including an appearance in the Class A North semifinals. The Rams fell to eventual state champion Nokomis.

If approved, Maines would likely step down as boys basketball coach a little more than a month before winter sports teams can start practicing.

« Previous