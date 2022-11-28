Converse Basketball “Monster Clash” A01242C A01245C Release Date

With Converse’s return to the Hardwood in full force and a range of silhouettes having been released, the Boston-based brand has begun to tap into the hype and popularity surrounding on-court sneaker packs. As such, Converse has settled on the infamous look of ghoulish monsters for its round of holiday offerings.

Designed with the intention of capturing the look and feel of a players ‘inner beast’, the Prototype CX employs a jacquard yellow and black knit upper, accented in titular fashion through its bright red midfoot Star Chevron wrapped in a black trim. Extending the latter with a faux blood-splatter ensemble along its leather overlay, a reptilian textile outfits the heel tabs affixed with vampire teeth biting a yellow logo. Underfoot, a red to black gradient is employed along the CX Foam midsole while rare white stitching pays Homage to the sewn up Aesthetic of Frankenstein.

The BB Shift also indulges in a similar, red, yellow and black color palette, anchoring its base layer in a dominant Crimson treatment whereas varying textures outfit the upper tongue in the latter builds reptile scales alongside a hairy suede outfitting the dark maroon heel counter. Bright yellow embellishments lay claim to the Oval TPU overlays, whereas jet-black laces and its sole unit conclude the design elements.

While the All Star BB Prototype CX is available now, sit tight as we await further release details for the All Star BB Shift. In the meantime, enjoy official images of the duo of silhouettes below.

Converse All Star BB Shift "Monster Clash"

Release date: 2022

Color: N/A Mens: $120

Style Code: A01245C

Converse All Star BB Prototype CX "Monster Clash"

Release Date: Nov 23rd, 2022 (Wednesday)

Color: Black/Laser Lemon/Red Mens: $120

Style Code: A01242C