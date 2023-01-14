Controversial Fernandes goal steals show as United beat City

Manchester United edged Manchester City 2-1 on Saturday to throw a wrench in the Premier League title race. Late second half goals from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford gave the hosts the three points.

The main talking point of the match would be the controversial game-tying goal by Fernandes.

City struck first in the match after substitute Jack Grealish headed in from close range. The Winger was able to get on the end of a perfectly placed lobbed pass from Kevin De Bruyne to give the visitors the lead at Old Trafford. It was his first league goal since September.

Controversy at Old Trafford

Fernandes leveled the scoreline in the 78th minute of the match. The goal, however, would come with a bit of controversy.

Marcus Rashford made the initial run from a Casemiro through ball. The England international was well offside. Rashford never made contact with the ball though and the goal was given after a discussion between the referee and his assistant.

Despite the fact that Rashford never actually touched the ball, an argument can be made that he did interact with play.

In fact, it certainly appeared as if the forward prevented Manuel Akanji from attempting a potential tackle on Fernandes. Nevertheless, the goal stood and United were back in the game.

Rashford can’t stop scoring

It wouldn’t take long for the hosts to take the lead either. Rashford scored the eventual match winner just four minutes later. Substitute Alejandro Garnacho spun around Nathan Ake and found a wide open Rashford right in front of goal.

The in form forward wouldn’t miss from there. He now has scored in all seven matches since returning from the World Cup.

The win for United moves them just a point behind their Crosstown rivals in the standings. Despite a fairly rocky start to the campaign, the Red Devils are now back in the title race. League leaders Arsenal face rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in a chance to move eight points clear at the top.