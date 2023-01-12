Controversial call spoils senior night for Gulf Breeze

What started as a festive and highly-anticipated night ended with a vexed Gulf Breeze sideline and jeers from the home fans.

Following 80 minutes of well-played action on the pitch, a matchup between two of the state’s best girls soccer teams concluded with a controversial call.

South Walton converted a penalty kick on the match’s final play to spoil the Dolphins’ senior night. The final score was 2-1 on Wednesday from Dolphin Stadium.

Jadyn Lo Bue Hozer (18) and Meghan Thacker (13) vie for the ball during the South Walton vs Gulf Breeze girls soccer game at Gulf Breeze High School on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.

Senior defender Neysa Misita was whistled for a foul in the box on what appeared to be a clean tackle on Seahawks sophomore forward Aliza Mannon. As the ball skipped out of bounds, a penalty wasn’t granted until seconds after the challenge.

Grace Ritchie gave the visitors the win with an elevated shot into the left side of the net. Gulf Breeze junior goalkeeper Katie Ardoin guessed correctly, but the senior’s shot was too strong and just out of reach.

