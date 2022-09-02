Contribution of Muslim Writers to Punjabi literature in Jammu and Kashmir

Posted on Sep 03, 2022 | Author Dr. JASBIR SINGH SERMON

PART 1

Jammu and Kashmir is the epitome of Punjabi civilization and not the name of a mountainous region surrounded by fixed boundaries. It has been the misfortune of the Punjabis that this place has been geographically isolated for political reasons. Jhelum, Chenab and Ravi rivers, one of the five chief symbols of Punjabi civilization, kiss the fixed boundaries and sing the Punjabi tune in the wall-mounted region. The Punjabi language is one of the Vital languages ​​of the UT and is well recognized in the legislation of the J & K. There are several dialects spoken around these Rivers like Dogri, Pahari, Gojari, Poonchi, Chubali, Pothwari etc but the truth is that these spoken dialects have grown up drinking the milk of Punjabi mother. It is a clear fact that it is a collection of various manifestations of Punjabi culture. The Punjabi is the common heritage of Muslims, Sikhs, Hindus, Christians, Buddhists etc. Among the thousands of languages, Punjabi stands at number five after English, China, Urdu and Dutch. According to Mohan Singh Deewana from the 14th to the 15th century, we have old Punjabi in which Lahndi predominates.

Punjabi language and literature is Vital and stronger, in terms of thoughts. Language, in individualization, is a matter of phonetics, and phonetics of race, climate and diet. In our UT, Punjabi dialects spoken are intermingling with each other with close affinity. These dynamic waves are full of essence in different sub dialects of Punjabi language. With the passage of time, conscious and subconscious ideas flourished among the tribes and races of the world. Drew Fredrick Simplified this correlation with a suitable model. The Punjabi language and literature enhanced the historic cultural aspects in our UT and in this way invaluable assets of our rich Glory and heritage are conceived in our soil. It is a true fact that Jammu and Kashmir has linguistic, Social, Cultural, Literary, Political, Historic, Economic, Religious relations with Punjab State and Communication links only through this language. The uniqueness of the Punjabi literature lies in the fact that, this belongs to every citizen irrespective of the caste, creed and religion. There is no script rigidity, it is easily written in Gurmukhi, Persian, Devnagri as per one needs, knowledge or suitability.

I feel Pleasure to introduce some Muslim Punjabi Writers of our Jammu and Kashmir, who enriched Punjabi literature to its core.

Aziz Khan Karnahi

This Punjabi poet was born in Karnah (Thithwal, Kashmir) in 1896 AD. Due to economic strains, he could not publish his works. He was one of the Pioneers of Punjabi literary society. Among his works, the poem ‘Wisdom of God’ became very popular. This poet died in Karnah in 1981 AD.

Abdullah Larvi

Abdullah Larvi was born in Sanjora Balakot (Hazara) in 1863 in the house of Mian Fullful. It is mentioned in Tawarikh that he had four marriages. He stayed in Wangat (Kashmir) and preached Islam and continued to write Siharfis under the guise of a fakir. Published Majmu’a Siharfi in Punjabi. Some of these books were also written in Urdu. He died in 1926 AD in Wangat, which is popularly known as ‘Wangat Nagri’.

Iqbal Azeem Chowdhary

Mian Mohammad Iqbal, Pen name Iqbal Azeem Chowdhary educationist, writer, poet, author and critic, born at Pahalnar Wangath Kangan Kashmir in April 1940. Mian Mohammad Akbar Bajran belongs to the Bakarwal Tribe of Gujjar community. Resides at Udder (Baba Nagri) Tehsil Kangan Ganderbal. Iqbal Azeem Chowdhary is a noted writer, poet and author of Gojri, Punjabi and Urdu languages. He has authored a number of books in Urdu Punjabi and Gojri and edited a number of titles and Periodicals in different languages, published by the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and languages. Received earlier education from Government mobile school lamberi Nowshera and then joined high school Kangan and later joined Oriental college Srinagar for higher education and passed honors in Urdu and Persian with Distinction from University of Kashmir. Started working as the first broadcaster of Gojri in Radio Kashmir Srinagar during 1969. He has worked as editor and cultural Officer of Gojri section in Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages ​​and Retired from this service in 2000. His published works are ” REEJH KAWALLIEN”, “DHARTI KA ZAKHM”, “PAYAAB” and Punjabi Publications:”KULLI NI FAQEER DI WICHOON”.He passed away on 15th December 2021.

Syed Husian Shah Bukhari

Bukhari was born approximately between 1906-1911 AD. This Sufi poet was born in Poonch. His remarkable Poems were accompanied by his nature and used a common colloquial language.

Sarfraz Hussain Khan Tasin

This Punjabi poet was born on January 2, 1908 in Manganad, Poonch. His nickname was Tasin Zafri. They got education up to Matric and Adib Fazal. He was a teacher in Poonch until 1947, later went to Pakistan. Later joined Rawalpindi Radio Station and he continued to publish the Weekly newspaper ‘Kashmir’ from Rawalpindi. He used to write in Urdu and Punjabi, but he composed Poems in Punjabi. He died on 26 June 1955 in Lahore.

Sarwar Husan

Sarwar Hasan was born in Rajouri (Kashmir) village Dhankot in the house of Maulana Mehridin Qamar Awanan in 1942 AD. After completing basic education, he became a teacher in the education department. In 1965, Sarwar went into exile in Abbottabad (Pakistan). In 1980 he came back to his native Rajouri. Wrote a lot of Poetry in Punjabi, which could not be published in book form. Newspapers and Magazines continued to be adorned. This poet passed away on 25 August 2000 at Rajouri.

Salim Kasher

Salim Kasher was born to Muhdeen and Mehtab Begum on 8 October 1932 in Anantnag (Kashmir). He was a head cashier in Pakistan National Bank for many years. Retired from National Bank of Pakistan, Lahore. His published Punjabi books are: Tattian Chhawan (1963), Surghi Da Tara (1978), Hawa Di Suli (1982). These books have also received awards from various organizations.

Dr Sabar Afaqi

Dr. Saber Afaqi was born in the house of Maulana Ali Muhammad Fakhra in 1933 in village Gohari, Muzaffarabad (Kashmir). His real name is Chaudhry Ahmed Din Famra. After taking primary education in Persian and Arabic, he became a teacher of Arabic in the Department of Education in 1952. Completed FA (1952), BA (1960), MA (Urdu, Persian) by 1965 while in service. He became a college lecturer in Muzaffarabad in 1967. He went to Iran to do his PhD in Persian, where he obtained his PhD in Persian translation of Rajatarangani in 1972. He continued to serve as Associate Professor in Muzaffarabad College. He also wrote Athru (1966), Hara (1967), Phulkheli (1976) and published three volumes in Punjabi language.

Hazur Shah, Pir

Pir Hazur Shah was born in 1833 AD in village Gulpur (Poonch). He was the recognized Elders of the area. Much of his poetry was destroyed in the 1947 holocaust. This poet died in Chhatra (Poonch) in 1980.

Habibullah Shah Bukhari, Syed

Habibullah Shah was born in Pakhli (Kashmir) area of ​​??Kaghan. He was a good poet of Punjabi, and a scholar of Arabic and Persian. Spiritual color and Sufi ideology are evident in the poems. His handwritten book ‘Miraj Alxas’ is present in Pamrot village. Arabic-Persian words have also appeared in the poems. He died in 1923 AD.

Khalid Hussain

Khalid Hussain was born to mother Batul Begum on 1 April 1945 in Udhampur (Jammu). He has retired from the post of Deputy Commissioner after holding various posts. He is basically a good short story writer and associated with many literary societies. He was several times president of Jammu Kashmir Punjabi Sahit Sabha, Srinagar and organized the All India Punjabi Conference. Being a journalist, he remained editor for Sandesh, Amarad, Waqt, Zimmidaar, Hamdard, Political Times, Kanwash etc. His published books include The Jhelum Vagada Raha (1976), Gauri Fasal De Saudagar (1980), Deep Paniyan Da Suhar (1988), Noori Rishma etc. Apart from these, he got many awards. Recently, he got Sahitya Academy Award for his Punjabi book Sullian da Sallan.

Khuda Bakhsh

Khuda Bakhsh was born in village Mahut (Poonch) in 1888 to Halim Dahar. Having lived through hardships in his childhood, he acquired a modest education and started doing domestic work. The poem begins with Ishq’s stumbling. It was natural for him to mature in Poetry by enjoying the company of Baba saheb’s court and getting the guidance of Kader Bakhsh. Much of his speech is present through Punjabi ‘Shi-harfi’ and ‘baramanh’. The entire Kalam of Punjabi is still unprinted. Some Shi-herfies have been included by Mian Bashir Ahmad Larvi in ​​his book Nir-Samundar. Khuda Bakhsh died in village Mahut in 1982.

Ghulam Hyder Gulzar

This Punjabi poet was born in 1904 AD in Mandi Poonch. He continued to serve as Maulvi after acquiring the training of Muktab. He has written many poems in Punjabi. He died at the age of 49 years.

Ghulam Nabi Rasleen

This poet is believed to have been born in the first quarter of the eighteenth century. This poet was a Resident of Bilgram, Srinagar (Kashmir). He wrote a Poetic treatise which has 1154 couplets and completed this treatise in 1154 Hijri. The language of this Poetic text revolves around simple language. The name of this Poetic treatise is ‘Rasa Pravandha’.

(TO BE CONTINUED)

(TO BE CONTINUED)