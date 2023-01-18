Contract details for Sabrina Ionescu’s role with Oregon Women’s basketball in 2022-23

Sabrina Ionescu’s part-time role as Oregon Women’s basketball’s “director of Athletic culture” entails 10 hours of work per month during the season, for which the former All-American is receiving $2,500.

The University of Oregon’s personal services contract with Ionescu, obtained by The Oregonian/OregonLive via a public records request, calls for her to receive $50 per hour over 10 hours per month from November 2022 through March 2023.

“Contractor will provide monthly virtual and in-person consultation with the Oregon Women’s basketball student-athletes, coaches, and staff on relationship building, communication and working through adversity as an elite Women’s basketball program,” according to the contract.

The New York Liberty guard is required to “submit monthly invoices to (the) University for review and approval. Invoice documents will clearly identify all work performed, the date the work was completed, and the time to complete the work (if appropriate).”

When Ionescu’s role with the program was announced before the season, Oregon Coach Kelly Graves said she would be accessible to the players and coaching staff and review game film. Ionescu, who has attended multiple UO games this season and presented the players with pairs of her signature Nike sneaker after the Nov. 12 game against Seattle, can’t Coach the players during a practice or game, per NCAA rules pertaining to coaching and non-coaching staff members.