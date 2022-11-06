“Continues To Take Zero Responsibility”: Ben Simmons Gets Slammed by NBA Twitter for Comments on His Infamous Play in 2021

Ben Simmons has taken a massive hit to his reputation in the last few months. The Australian-native entered the league carrying the weight of massive expectations from NBA fans. Before even bouncing the ball a single time in the NBA, Simmons drew comparisons to Legends like Magic Johnson and LeBron James. However, his career hasn’t panned out like most thought it would. It all came crashing down on a single play in the Playoffs two seasons ago.

From drawing comparisons to LeBron James and Magic Johnson to being one of the most polarizing players in the NBA, Ben Simmons has had quite the journey in his 5-year long career. Simmons, who the Philadelphia 76ers drafted, now plays for the Brooklyn Nets. The All-star forward recently addressed the infamous play in the Playoffs last season, which caused the Domino effect that landed him in Brooklyn.

NBA fans react to Ben Simmons’ recent comment on his ‘bad play’ from 2021

In the 2020-21 season, the Philadelphia 76ers were the first seed in the Eastern Conference and were the favorites to make the Finals. But Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks had other plans for the 76ers. In the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals that went down to the wire, the Hawks defeated the 76ers in seven games.

In game 7, Ben Simmons, already having an atrocious series, made a huge blunder in the final minutes when he passed up on a dunk. Many fans believed he did so because he feared shooting free throws. Whatever the case, the play became the highlight of Simmons’s shooting woes.

Simmons recently reacted to the play. He acknowledged the play as a blunder on his part and further remarked that he was not the reason the 76ers lost the game and, eventually, the series. They said “I made a bad play, but loads of guys made bad plays. I’m not the reason we didn’t win.” However, his acknowledgment of the ‘bad play’ came behind a weak argument that relied on the simple fact that many players make mistakes.

Following his comments on the ‘bad play,’ frustrated fans took to social media to vehemently express their disapproval of Simmons. They seemed upset at Simmons still refusing to take responsibility for his failures. Here are some of the fan reactions on Twitter:

Simmons’ stint with the Nets

His exit from the 76ers was marred by controversy and backlash from Philly fans. Simmons’s shooting woes were well-known among fans, but they had turned a blind eye to it because he was a unique player who, most of all, contributed to wins. However, when the winning stopped, and his shooting struggles continued, the fans weren’t taking it anymore.

After not playing a single minute in the previous season, Ben Simmons has suited up in a Net’s uniform and has played six games for Brooklyn this season. Although, it seems like Simmons has gotten Worse after the year-long break. His performance has not contributed much and the Nets (4-6) currently stand towards the bottom of the table.

