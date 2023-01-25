Continental: Unveils Bal.On smart insoles for golf at the PGA Show

Hanover, Germany, January 23, 2023. Technology company Continental, respected worldwide for its premium tires and pioneering in connected mobility, is exhibiting for the first time at this year’s PGA Show in Orlando, Florida, with its new venture BAL.ON. BAL.ON is merging technologies and competencies from different business areas into an Intelligent training tool for Golfers – the BAL.ON Smart Kit.

The BAL.ON team has developed a Smart Kit that provides Golfers with real-time swing analysis and coaching using 2 mm thin pressure-sensing insoles and an AI-powered Smartphone app, efficiently Guiding its users to a better swing and lower scores. The kit consists of a pair of pressure insoles that are inserted into the golf shoes, Bluetooth smart pods and a Smartphone app. With matching exercises, the system efficiently guides its users to a better swing and lower scores.

Advanced and data-driven coaching is on the range and on course with BAL.ON.

In addition to the core product, primarily designed for athletes, a cloud-based academy solution for coaches is also in the works. It will make it easier for coaches to maintain and deepen the relationships with their clients, help students remotely and make their own day-to-day work more efficient. Proven video analysis features will be enhanced with pressure data and full connectivity.

The BAL.ON Smart Kit – a smart training aid for dedicated Golfers of all levels.

Following the successful soft launch at selected retail partners in continental Europe and the test phase in the open market, BAL.ON will expand its offering across the European continent in the second quarter of 2023.

Experience the next revolution in golf at Booth #2249 on the 2023 PGA Show in Orlando.

BAL.ON will debut its Smart Kit, as well as a BETA version of the Academy at the PGA Show in Orlando, Florida, at the end of January 2023. From January 25 to 27, 2023, media representatives, retailers, teaching professionals and all other visitors to the world’s largest golf trade show are invited to visit Booth #2249 to meet the team and put the BAL.ON Smart Kit through its paces.

Continental develops pioneering technologies and services for sustainable and connected mobility of people and their goods. Founded in 1871, the technology company offers safe, efficient, intelligent and affordable solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic and transportation. In 2021, Continental generated sales of €33.8 billion and currently employs more than 190,000 people in 58 countries and markets. On October 8, 2021, the company celebrated its 150th anniversary.

