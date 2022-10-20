Contemporary Arts Center to Unveil Revamped, Repurposed Creativity Center | Culture | Cincinnati

click to enlarge Photo: facebook.com/cincycac The Contemporary Arts Center is reimagining its sixth floor.

It’s Oct. 29, the Contemporary Arts Center will launch its new Creativity Center on the sixth floor of the museum. The space previously was called the Sara M. and Patricia A. Vance Education Center, or The UnMuseum.

The re-envisioned sixth floor of the CAC is coming after years of research and development, media materials say. It will continue to house The UnMuseum, a place for artists of all ages to create, and also will be home to a quiet space, a zero waste art lab, studio space for museum programming and “an archipelago of pod-like Pavilions for multi -use creative making.” According to the CAC’s website, the museum’s hope for the Creativity Center is that it “will be a place where people of all ages can learn more about contemporary society, broaden their perspectives, develop their problem-solving and creative skills, and deepen their empathy .”

Perhaps the most thrilling aspect of the new designs lies in the views of the world outside of the Creativity Center. The sixth floor is being opened up to create a glass “overlook” with a look down into the galleries below. It also will feature a “Skyline Perch” with sights of downtown Cincinnati.

When the Contemporary Arts Center moved into its current location, the seven-story Lois & Richard Rosenthal Center for Contemporary Art, it was the first American building designed by famed architect Zaha Hadid and the first US museum designed by a woman, materials say. Its initial concept was to act as an “urban carpet.” The idea? To Usher in city visitors from one of downtown’s busiest intersections. The CAC is a non-collecting museum, with its exhibits forming around the art making process. Its “collection” is constantly changing and evolving.

The Creativity Center is slated to welcome visitors beginning Oct. 29. The museum opens at 10 am daily and admission is free. The Contemporary Arts Center is located at 4 E. 6th Street, Downtown.

