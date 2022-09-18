Contemporary art exhibit at UW-Stevens Point’s Carlsten Gallery

Contemporary works by a Michigan artist are featured at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point as the first exhibition of the semester at the Edna Carlsten Art Gallery.

“Limina,” featuring works by artist Leslie Bellavance, is on exhibit now through Friday, Oct. 14. An opening reception will be held Thursday, Sept. 22, with an artist talk at 4:15 pm and a reception from 5-6:30 pm

Bellavance, an artist, teacher, and writer, has exhibited work in the United States, Europe, and Asia and has written and lectured on contemporary art. She has received the National Endowment for the Arts Fellowship and a Wisconsin Arts Board Fellowship.

Her 40-year career in higher education was spent as a Professor and Administrator at Peck School of the Arts at UW-Milwaukee, the School of Art and Art History at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va., and New York State College of Ceramics at Alfred University in Alfred, NY She earned a Bachelor of fine arts degree from the Tyler School of Art at Temple University in Philadelphia, Penn., and a master of fine arts degree from the University of Chicago.

Currently president and Professor emerita at Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University in Grand Rapids, Mich., she creates art at her home near Grand Rapids.