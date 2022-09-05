Conte Jokes that Son is not having luck in front of goal in training either – Spurs Web

Speaking after Tottenham’s 2-1 win over Fulham on Saturday, Antonio Conte joked that Son Heung-min is not just having bad luck in front of goal during matches but also in training.

Son is yet to find the back of the net in the first six Premier League games of the season, but Conte has kept faith in the South Korean so far.

On Saturday, it was Dejan Kulusevski who gave way for Richarlison, who was handed his first start for Tottenham against the Cottagers.

Son arguably put in his best performance of the season and was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet as he struck the woodwork after being picked out by Harry Kane in the first half.

When asked about the 30-year-old’s struggles after the game, Conte revealed that the South Korean is also not getting the rub of the green in training as Fraser Forster has made some ‘fantastic’ saves against him.

However, the Tottenham head coach added that he is not concerned about the forward’s lack of goals.

When asked about Son being unlucky not to find the back of the net against Fulham, Conte told Football.London: “This is not only for Sonny (in the matches), but also the training sessions.

“We have Fraser (Forster) that sometimes he made a fantastic save to him in the training session and sometimes he is struggling to score but this is a period.

“I continue to tell you I am not worried because when I see this type of performance from my players, Sonny included, I am not worried. I know they are going to score many goals with these strikers.”

Spurs Web Opinion

Even though Son did not score against Fulham, there were definitely signs on Saturday that he was coming back to his best. The 30-year-old’s luck will turn sooner rather than later and I am confident that he will go on a great run once he gets off the mark in front of goal.