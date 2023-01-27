Consumer inflation in Japan’s capital exceeds the BOJ goal for the 8th month

Jan Tokyo core CPI rises 4.3% yr/yr vs f’cast +4.2%

Tokyo core-core CPI up 3.0% y/y in January

Data Highlights mounting inflationary pressure

TOKYO, Jan 27 (Reuters) – Core consumer prices in Japan’s capital, a leading indicator of Nationwide trends, rose 4.3% in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, exceeding the central bank’s 2% target for an eighth straight month .

The increase, which was driven mostly by food and fuel bills but spread to a broader range of goods, will likely keep the Bank of Japan (BOJ) under pressure to phase out its Massive stimulus program, analysts say.

The rise in the Tokyo core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes fresh food but includes fuel, exceeded a median market forecast for a 4.2% gain and marked the fastest year-on-year increase since May 1981. It followed a 3.9% rise in December.

The Tokyo core-core CPI index, which excludes fuel as well as fresh food, was 3.0% higher in January than a year earlier, picking up from December’s 2.7% annual gain.

The BOJ kept monetary policy ultra-loose this month but raised its inflation forecasts in fresh Quarterly projections, as companies continued to pass on higher raw material costs to households.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, whose term will end in April, has stressed the need to keep monetary policy ultra-loose until wages rise more, changing the recent cost-push inflation into inflation driven by robust domestic demand.

Reporting by Takahiko Wada and Leika Kihara; Editing by Bradley Perrett

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.