Constellation Joins Forces with the Arbor Day Foundation to Reach Goal of 10,000 Trees Planted Nationwide

BALTIMORE (October 13, 2022) — Constellation (NASDAQ: CEG), the nation’s largest producer of carbon-free energy and a leading supplier of energy products and services, has joined with the Arbor Day Foundation to support the planting of more than 10,000 trees across the US

Yesterday, the two organizations commemorated the 10,000-tree-milestone with a Volunteer event facilitated by Gunpowder Valley Conservancy at the Catholic Community of St. Francis Xavier in Cockeysville, Md., where Constellation employees planted an additional 100 trees.

Constellation and the Arbor Day Foundation, the largest member nonprofit organization dedicated to planting trees, kicked off 2022 by launching a host of campaigns promoting Sustainability and Reforestation efforts as a part of the organizations’ shared commitment to mitigating climate change and protecting the environment.

“Collaborating with the Arbor Day Foundation allows us to advance our shared values ​​on climate and environmental Stewardship in our Hometown and across the communities we serve,” said Kathleen Barrón, Constellation’s executive vice president and chief strategy officer. “This partnership combines our deeply rooted commitment to volunteerism and community engagement with our mission to lead the transition to a carbon-free future.”

The Arbor Day Foundation believes that climate change is the biggest challenge facing the health of our planet. It recognizes that while it will take many environmental solutions working together, Reforestation is a proven, affordable, and natural way to pull carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere. In addition, trees help filter our air and water, foster biodiversity, and improve human health and well-being.

“This partnership will help Restore Vital forest ecosystems across the US,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive officer, the Arbor Day Foundation. “Thanks to partners like Constellation, the Foundation is able to continue our 50-year tradition of facilitating Meaningful impact in the places that need it most. We’re grateful for their support as we pursue our mission to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees.”

Constellation and the Arbor Day Foundation have surpassed 10,000 trees planted by working together on the following campaigns:

Driving Sustainability Campaign: Through its various sports sponsorships, Constellation helps fans understand how they can conserve energy at home, such as switching to LED lightbulbs. Constellation plants a tree on behalf of every fan who pledges to take action.

Acts of Kindness: Constellation encourages employees to perform acts of kindness through a year-long community engagement initiative. For each act of kindness recorded, the company supports a tree planting effort.

“The Gunpowder Valley Conservancy was excited to host Constellation’s tree-planting Volunteer event,” said Kim Pause Tucker, executive director, Gunpowder Valley Conservancy. “Our organization has planted over 34,000 trees to enrich forest habitats, and we’re always eager to collaborate with leading organizations here in Baltimore that are also committed to environmental stewardship.”

About the Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with more than one million members, supporters, and valued partners. Over the past 50 years, almost 500 million Arbor Day Foundation trees have been planted in neighborhoods, communities, cities, and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to lead towards a world where trees are used to solve issues critical to survival.

As one of the world’s largest operating conservation foundations, the Arbor Day Foundation, through its members, partners, and programs, educates and engages stakeholders and communities across the globe to involve themselves in its mission of planting, nurturing and celebrating trees. More information is available at arborday.org.

About Gunpowder Valley Conservancy

The Gunpowder Valley Conservancy (GVC) is a Baltimore County-based land trust and Watershed Restoration non-profit organization. Formed in 1989, GVC is committed to clean water for the two million people who live in, visit or benefit from the Gunpowder Watershed by preserving land, restoring ecosystems, and encouraging people to become environmental stewards.