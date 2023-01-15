Consolidation Trade On The Horizon For Oklahoma City Thunder

Depending on who you ask, the Oklahoma City Thunder are in year two or three of their rebuild, but that doesn’t matter. What matters is that the early returns on the Thunder’s investment in the draft are paying off sooner than expected, even though two of their top picks in the 2022 NBA Draft haven’t played much or at all.

According to Basketball Reference, the Thunder’s preseason odds were set at just 23.5 wins, highlighting exactly how Las Vegas books and fans around the league thought about the team’s trajectory. But just 43 games into the season, Oklahoma City has won 20 games and currently holds the 14th-best net rating.

