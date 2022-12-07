Consistency the goal after big win over 76ers

It had no greater impact on the Rockets’ record than a win against some of the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday would have.

Yet, as much as that reality of an 82-game regular season is understood, on some levels, it is one of those lessons young teams struggle to embrace. In the NBA, it is not about what players or teams can do; success is measured by what they do consistently.

The Rockets have won consecutive games once this season, and not at all when following a win with a road game.

“You’ve just got to stay focused. It’s about working hard, being consistent,” Rockets guard Eric Gordon said. “That’s what it’s all about — carryover. When you learn how to beat one team, it’s about staying consistent along the way. We’re starting to figure it out. Hopefully, we can compete the rest of the way.”

The Rockets had shown that they were making strides before the record was improved. After a 1-9 start to the season, they have gone 6-8 and are 4-3 in their past seven games.

Although no team has played more road games as the Rockets head out of town again, the schedule lets up enough for an off day, followed by a practice day and a short flight before a seven-game homestand. Momentum from a good win can be carried over to a workout, unlike after their three previous wins that were parts of back-to-backs. The Rockets hadn’t had a practice following a win since Nov. 8 in Orlando.

“We had a really good practice (Wednesday),” Rockets Coach Stephen Silas said. “Everybody was upbeat and happy, attentive. That kind of momentum does carry over, usually, from game to game. We just don’t want to have a letdown.

“We’ve kind of been up and down this season. We haven’t necessarily had the dealing with success issue, learning process. So, that’s the next step, which is a good step to have.”

In many ways, the search for consistency after a good win is no different from the pursuit of a breakthrough after tough losses.

Coaches do not tell players going to the line after missed free throws, “Don’t miss, don’t miss, don’t miss.” Warning them not to have a letdown is not enough to prevent one. Instead, Silas said he emphasizes the need to improve as he did after losses.

“Just talk about, like I continue to say, how we play and more about the process than the results,” Silas said. “If we do what we’re supposed to do, as far as playing hard and together, and following the game plan and that then, the correct result will come. So, that’s in our control, and worrying about the other stuff that we can’t control doesn’t make sense.”

The schedule would be among the things that cannot be controlled. Although the seven-game homestand begins with games against the Bucks, Suns and Heat, the schedule has turned toward normal NBA challenges, as opposed to the start of the season with 10 of 13 games on the road and the toughest strength of schedule based on opponents and road games through the first 24 games.

Still, the challenge will be to generate the same sort of emotions for a game against the Spurs, who bring the NBA’s second-worst record and an 11-game losing streak into the game, as the Rockets had for a meeting with Harden and the Sixers.

“It was a hyped game, of course James was back in town,” Gordon said. “Guys are familiar with him. Some of the guys (Gordon, KJ Martin and the injured Jae’Sean Tate) were here when he was here. Of course, the atmosphere was great and all that. It’s all about being professional, being ready, being ready for all these games.

“That should be every player’s mindset. You go into every game striving to win. It’s really up to us players. Coaches, they can draw up anything, but it’s up to us players to try to get the job done. We have been winning some games, making some strides. It’s about continuing to do it throughout the way.”