Consistency, medals point to success for Pioneer golf – Nebraska City News Press

Kirt Manion, CherryRoad Media

Consistent team numbers and medal success marked the first three golf meets for the Nebraska City girls’ team for the 2022 season.

The Pioneers opened the season with a meet at Beatrice on Aug. 23 and scored a 406 to finish third behind Omaha Duchesne, 331, and Beatrice, 362.

Ella Welsh had the top score with an 87 and a seventh-place medal. Also earning medals were Isabelle Johnson, 95 for 10th and Grace McNeely, 97 for 12th. Natalie Nelson shot 127 and Lily Carlson shot 154.

It’s Aug. 26, Nebraska City traveled to Seward and took fourth with a 385. Grand Island Northwest shot 360 for first in the team standings ahead of Norris, 379; and the Elkhorn South JV, 383.

Individual scores saw Grace McNeely lead with an 88 and a fifth-place finish. Ella Welsh had a 91 and took eighth. Isabelle Johnson shot 96 for 12th. Rounding out the scores were Natalie Nelson, 110, and Jadyn Lawrence, 156.

On Tuesday, Aug. 30, the Pioneers took fifth and shot 385 at the Waverly Invite on the Crooked Creek golf course in Lincoln. Bennington was first with 344, followed by Elkhorn North, 363, Waverly, 380, and Lincoln Lutheran, 383.

Ella Welsh medaled with an eighth-place finish at 85. Grace McNeely was second on the team and 11th overall with a 94. Isabelle Johnson shot 97 and was just outside the medals. Natalie Nelson shot 109 and Lily Carlson shot 126.

In looking at the first three meets of the season, Coach Scott Kinnison said the consistency of the Pioneers’ game has been impressive and noted the excellence of the top three shooters.

Nebraska City, Kinnison said, hasn’t enjoyed many sub-400 team numbers, so to go back-to-back for 385 was noteworthy as well.

“I was pleased with it,” Kinnison said. And the team is capable of more. Coach Kinnison said there are areas where the team can cut strokes, namely in the short game with putting and chipping.

Kinnison said Ella Welsh’s 18 holes at Waverly saw her making birdie, par or bogie for 14 holes while four holes had higher numbers. An 85 is more than fine, but Kinnison is confident that number could get even lower, down into the 70s.

Isabelle Johnson shot 124 at Waverly last year and went 54-43 this year for a 97. That 54 number could go even lower. She could be in the 80s.

Kinnison said the team will continue to look for improvements to get their games on point before the postseason, which is now just a month away.