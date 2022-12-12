Consensus All-American Clark Phillip III declares for NFL draft, to skip Rose Bowl

Utah Utes cornerback Clark Phillips III (1) glides into the end zone for a touchdown after intercepting a pass as Utah and Oregon State play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

SALT LAKE CITY — Clark Phillips III came to Utah with a plan.

The Lakewood, California, native Flipped his commitment late in the recruiting process from Ohio State and chose to sign with Utah out of La Habra High and became the highest-rated Recruit in Utah history.

His plan was to follow in the footsteps of former Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson and play three seasons with the Utes before he declared for the NFL draft. And that’s exactly what Phillips did.

Phillips, a 5-foot-10 cornerback who started in every game at Utah, announced on Monday that he was leaving the university to pursue his lifelong dream of the NFL. He will not play in the Rose Bowl, according to a spokesperson at the University of Utah.

“After much prayer and discussion with my family, I am announcing that I am declaring for the NFL draft and Pursuing my lifelong dream,” Phillips tweeted.

“I hope and pray that all of you will support me in my endeavors going forward and I look forward to returning to this campus, time and time, again to support tha uplift the next generation of great Utes. I am, have been, and will always be a Utah man!”

Phillips was named a Consensus All-American on Monday with three first team All-America honors and will await the decision from two others to see if he’s a unanimous pick.

The highly-regarded cornerback finished his sophomore season with six interceptions, which ranked No. 2 in the country this season, and two touchdowns. They added 24 total tackles, eight pass breakups, and one sack this season.

He finishes his career with nine interceptions, including four touchdowns, and 110 total tackles. He had an 85.2 defensive grade from Pro Football Focus and is considered by many as a potential first-round draft pick.

“From my first visit to this campus with Coach (Sharrieff) Shah, who has been my mentor and helped shape my game, to winning back-to-back Pac-12 championships, there has never been a moment where I have not felt like the University of Utah is my home,” Phillips said.

Although Phillips will not participate in the Rose Bowl this year, he said last week the team has “unfinished business” and that it will be “good to get that nasty Rose Bowl taste out of our mouth from last year and get out there and knock them down this year.”

“We definitely want to finish out the season,” Phillips said last week. “This season’s been hella rewarding, in terms of what we’ve accomplished this last week or two, and I’m just Grateful for it. Man, we’ve been through a lot.”

