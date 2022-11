A historically-making season for the Conroe Tigers volleyball team resulted in some major awards in District 13-6A.

In Conroe’s return to the playoffs, Ariana Brown was named the league’s Most Valuable Player after leading the Tigers to a 44-6 season.

The senior outside hitter transferred to Conroe to play for her mother, Charvette Brown, who was also recognized as the District 13-6A Coach of the Year.

Ariana Brown had 713 kills (5.5 per set) while chipping in with 426 digs.

Charvette Brown guided the Tigers to the Playoffs for the first time since 2017 and they won their first postseason match in 26 years. The 44 wins was a program record and the Tigers reached No. 1 in the state poll in August.

The district coaches recognized Grand Oaks sophomore Samara Coleman as the Most Valuable Hitter. Coleman’s teammate Jaela Auguste, a junior, won the Most Valuable Blocker award.

Off a run to the UIL Class 6A state semifinals, The Woodlands had a pair of Seniors receive recognition.

Claire DeWine was named the Most Valuable Setter and Molly Tuozzo was named the Most Valuable Defensive Player.

College Park freshman middle Blocker Lacy Tinnell was selected as the Newcomer of the Year.

Grand Oaks and The Woodlands were co-district champions and each had three first-team selections.

For Grand Oaks, freshman Halle Thompson, senior Cibeles Bothwell and junior Caelyn Emmerling were first team picks.

The Highlanders had Seniors Olivia Chojnacki and Marjorie Johnson as well as sophomore Ella Lewis on the first team.

From Conroe, senior Emma Malak and sophomore Kendall Glover were first team picks. Junior Brooklyn Spikes was an at-large pick by the coaches.

College Park Seniors Mallory Madison and Cassidy Copeland also made the first team. Freshman Caroline Prihoda was an at-large pick by the coaches.

Rounding out the first team were sophomore Carly Paugh (Willis), freshman Gaby Santiago (Oak Ridge), senior Lily Thompson (New Caney), sophomore Brookyln Davis (Caney Creek), and senior Alexandrea Roberson (Cleveland).

On the second team from Grand Oaks were Sydney Louis and Audrey Terry.

The Woodlands’ second teamers were Sophie Jones and Caroline Box.

Conroe’s second team picks included Kennedy Medford and Prestyn Parish.

From College Park, Abby Edmonson and Molly Harris made the second team.

Willis’ Savannah Paske and Lakin Horne, Oak Ridge’s Bradi Rhodes and Caroline Woodfill, New Caney’s Rylie Goff and Coryn Bailey, Caney Creek’s Emily Bockelman and Isabell Peters, and Cleveland’s Vanessa Alva and Abigail Martinez were second team picks.

Honorable Mentions were Brenna Groenemann (Grand Oaks), Cali Reece (Grand Oaks), Makenzie Weddel (The Woodlands), Bella Haden (The Woodlands), Grace Ferguson (Conroe), Kaiden Medford (Conroe), Reese Ellen (College Park), Kailey Cline (College Park), Taylor Hayes (Willis), Luvina Oguntimehin (Oak Ridge), Leila Ceaser (Oak Ridge), Tori Perales (New Caney), Tobie Newsom (New Caney), Brooke Davis (Caney Creek), Isabella Brockeoft (Caney Creek), Kimori Smith (Cleveland), and Francine Saplala (Cleveland).