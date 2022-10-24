Conroe crowned with cultural arts district designation, among only 51 others across Texas
The city of Conroe’s cultural arts district designation from the Texas Commission on the Arts became official Sunday as city officials and arts groups gathered to celebrate.
Gary Gibbs, executive director of the state commission, presented the certificate to the city council signifying Conroe’s place among the state’s 52 other cultural arts districts during a celebration Sunday afternoon at the Conroe Art League’s Gallery at the Madeley.