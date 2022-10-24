Conroe crowned with cultural arts district designation, among only 51 others across Texas

The city of Conroe’s cultural arts district designation from the Texas Commission on the Arts became official Sunday as city officials and arts groups gathered to celebrate.

Gary Gibbs, executive director of the state commission, presented the certificate to the city council signifying Conroe’s place among the state’s 52 other cultural arts districts during a celebration Sunday afternoon at the Conroe Art League’s Gallery at the Madeley.

Gibbs said he has visited Conroe several times over the past few years and is very pleased with the progress he has witnessed in the downtown area.

“It’s thrilling to see a mixture of the arts, businesses, restaurants, the two theaters and more,” he said.

He called this program one of the most highly competitive in the state with only 52 arts districts named across Texas’ 254 counties.

After three unsuccessful attempts, the 2022 designation for the city is the culmination of more than a year of work that built on previous applications, the Downtown Conroe Development Plan and planning by 20-plus downtown cultural arts organizations. It will enable those organizations to apply to tap state funding to bolster the city’s art, music, theater and other cultural offerings.

Cultural districts are special zones that drive economic development, community vitality and attract tourists, according to the Texas Commission on the Arts. Eligible organizations within the district will be able to apply for cultural district project grants, which can be as large as $250,000.

Not only is the downtown area home to two Performing arts theaters, there is also a Volunteer Symphony and choral society, the Conroe Art League’s Gallery at the Madeley and a variety of new venues, restaurants, wineries and a Brewery have opened in downtown in the past few years.

And many of these arts organizations like the Conroe Art League, The Players Theater Company, the Montgomery County Choral Society and the Greater Conroe Arts Alliance have decades-long histories in Conroe.

The downtown area is also home to events like the Conroe Cajun Catfish Festival, KidzFest and the Go Texan and Christmas parades.

The physical location for the district encompasses downtown Conroe from Cochran Street on the north end to the Railroad tracks on the south end and from Madeley Street on the west end to Pacific Street on the east side.

Gibbs said a healthy arts community is important because it attracts cultural tourists.

“Cultural tourists tend to stay longer and spend more dollars while they’re in town,” he said. “A strong cultural arts community also creates a sense of community within the city. It’s a place where people want to gather and be with one another especially after these very difficult years of the pandemic.”

They said the panel that reviewed Conroe’s application was very impressed.

The process included much documentation and a five-minute video on Conroe’s arts community produced locally by Gary Parker of Quanah Productions and his film students.

The video can be viewed at https://www.cityofconroe.org/departments/cultural-district.

Gibbs said one of the best compliments he can share from the panel is that after watching the video one of the panelists said “Well, that looks like some place I’d like to go visit.”

The Celebration Featured music from Josh Bamberg and Daniela Arevalo with the Conroe Symphony Orchestra and 2011 Texas Poet Laureate and Conroe Resident Dave Parsons wrote a new poem titled “Community” to share at the event.

It was also a milestone day for longtime supporters of the arts.

“I recall when Dave Parsons first organized the Greater Conroe Arts Alliance, in 2010, along with Craig Campobella, Susie Pokorski, Joe Kolb, Marty Craig, myself and representatives from seven arts organizations meeting upstairs at the Madeley Art Gallery,” said Annette Spikes . “Since those organizational years, the GCAA has grown to 19 organizations and has become the basis and reason Conroe qualifies for this prestigious designation of being a Texas Cultural Arts District.”

She said Conroe’s arts community provides many opportunities to the larger community we live in.

“The programs add to the community’s well-being, provide information, provide a respite from every day situations, boosts pride, provide opportunities for self expression and exploration and enable businesses to grow and thrive. The list of what the arts contribute goes on and on,” she said.

Visit https://www.greaterconroeartsalliance.com/ for more on the Greater Conroe Arts Alliance. See https://www.arts.texas.gov/ for more on the Texas Commission on the Arts.