As local arts groups continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ll be getting a welcome boost from the city of Conroe.

The city council last week approved $210,000 in grant funding for 16 Conroe arts organizations for the 2022-23 funding cycle.

The grant program provides annual funding from the city’s general fund for the nonprofit arts groups from the city.

In October 2021, the city gave $200,000 to arts organizations. This year’s funds kick in on Nov. 1.

“These Grants have saved Conroe’s arts community, especially during the last two years,” said Annette Spikes, past president of the Greater Conroe Arts Alliances and a longtime supporter of the arts in the city. “These Grants help us grow as an arts community and it also says something that Conroe realizes how important the arts are to our community and that’s huge. We’re very fortunate to have the city Backing us like they do.”

Conroe has two performing arts theaters with three acting groups bringing year-round entertainment to downtown Conroe. The city also has a Volunteer symphony, a choral society, a literary council, the Conroe Art League gallery in downtown, the statewide recognized Young Texas Artists Music Competition each March, an extensive heritage museum that draws many visitors and a historical flag park that celebrates the flags of Texas.

“We really have a thriving arts community that is probably second to none for a lot of towns our size,” said Conroe City Councilwoman Marsha Porter. “I’m so impressed with what we have in Conroe, Texas.”

This funding also comes following the announcement in September that downtown Conroe was named a Texas Cultural Arts District by the Texas Commission on the Arts. This designation also potentially opens additional funding for the arts groups.

A Celebration of this designation is set for 2 to 4 pm Sunday at the Conroe Art League gallery.

When Porter was first on the council in 2008, the funding was around $60,000 for the arts groups.

“The state did a survey that for every dollar that you spend on the arts, it brings back $10 in revenue for the city in the form of people visiting local restaurants or filling their gas tanks or spending the night in a hotel. They’re going to make an evening of it and spend some money in downtown Conroe.”

The coordinators for the Grants are Spikes and Karin Lincoln-Bishop. Those on the review panel were David Benzel, Jenny Carattini-Wright, Mary Margaret Coyle, Ken Labonski, Marsha Porter and Lynda Sasser.

Groups approved for grant funding in the 2022-23 cycle include:

• Friends of the Flag Foundation: $15,000 — The Friends of the Flag Foundation is the nonprofit that oversees The Lone Star Monument and Historical Flag Park adjacent to the library in Conroe.

• Montgomery County Genealogical and Historical Society: $8,000 — The group helps preserve and celebrate the history of the county.

• The Jazz Connection: $15,000 — The group headed up by musician Bob Price consists of high school and junior high musicians from across the county playing jazz favorites at public events.

• Christian Youth Theater: $15,000 — This group hosts classes for young actors as well as year-round performances at the Crighton Theatre.

• The Daybreak Chorus: $10,000 — This group is an offshoot of The Woodlands Show Chorus which specializes in female singers.

• Montgomery Literary Arts Council: $9,431 — This group is headed up by 2011 Texas Poet Laureate and Conroe Resident Dave Parsons. The group hosts a monthly Writers in Performance series and participates in various events around Conroe.

• Conroe Symphony Orchestra: $15,000 — This all-volunteer Orchestra kicks off its season each October and performs during the holidays, in February and April and then closes its season with a free patriotic concert in late June or in the days leading up to the Fourth of July.

• Greater Conroe Arts Alliance: $15,000 — This nonprofit supports 19 other performing arts organizations in the city and will put on the Conroe Arts Festival in March.

• Conroe Art League: $15,000 — The Conroe Art League has a long history in the city and welcomes many visitors to its downtown gallery. Earlier this year, the art league hosted its first international art competition with a father and son coming from Indonesia for the Awards in March.

• Crighton Theater Foundation: $15,000 — The Crighton Theater Foundation is the nonprofit that maintains and operates the historic Crighton Theater built in the 1930s in downtown.

“The Crighton Foundation uses the city grant money to produce the Jim Bingham Memorial Summer Camp in August which is a great two-month acting camp for the local kids in which they do a big production at the end, the Missoula Children’s Theater camp which is a one week acting Intensive camp for the local youth ending in the presentation of the show they work on all week, and the Donny Edwards Elvis Tribute Act show every March which is a delight to the community and brings with it a very large out of town overnight crowd that follows him around,” said Melody Montez, executive director of the Crighton Theatre. “The grant is very important to us and helps the Crighton Theater produce these fun projects.”

• Montgomery County Choral Society: $15,000 — The choral group celebrated its golden anniversary during the 2021-22 season. This group hosts choral concerts in the fall, during the holidays and in the spring.

• The Players Theater Company: $15,000 — This group has also been around for more than 50 years and is the Resident theater group at the Owen Theatre. From September to July, The Players present musicals, plays and more.

• The Heritage Museum of Montgomery County: $15,000 — The heritage museum is located in Conroe’s Candy Cane Park and is a Wealth of information on the history of the area from its early start in the sawmill business to Conroe’s oil boom in the 1930s to the area’s expansive growth today.

Suann Hereford, executive director of the Heritage Museum, said about $8,000 of the funds will be used to protect and preserve priceless historic documents, photographs and memorabilia. Funds will also be used to support their newsletters which are sent out four times a year and programming at the museum.

• Main Stage Productions: $15,000 — This group is also known as Stage Right of Texas and they are the Resident Theater Troop at the Crighton Theater Performing shows from September through July each year.

• Young Texas Artists Competition: $15,000 — This annual event held the second weekend of March brings young musicians from across the state to compete for prizes on the Crighton Theater stage.

• Programming for Conroe’s Fourth of July celebration: $1,000 — For the first time a Conroe Fourth of July Celebration complete with Fireworks and a performance by the Conroe Symphony Orchestra took place downtown. Porter said the city is again planning for the event and has set aside $1,000 for planning needs.