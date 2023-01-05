Conor Grimes goal lifts Louth past Westmeath

A fortuitous Conor Grimes goal before half time gave Louth the perfect start to 2023 and handed new Westmeath manager Dessie Dolan a debut defeat in Darver.

outh were outplayed in the first half as Dolan’s visitors enjoyed the majority of possession and debutant Tom Molloy sparkled from half forward with a brace of points.

Against the run of play, however, Grimes gave the hosts the lead for the first time in the contest. Westmeath full back Andy McCormack got an excellent block on Grimes’s initial shot, but the Louth man finished the rebound.

Soon after, Jay Hughes landed his and his side’s sixth point of the first half to make it 1-6 to 0-8 at the break.

Goalscorer Grimes was replaced at half time and Hughes made way shortly after in what proved to be a forgettable second half.

Mickey Harte’s side defended well and never looked in danger of conceding a goal as they kept Westmeath at arm’s length while Ciarán Keenan contributed two frees for the victors.

Louth face Kildare this Saturday in Newbridge, with a chance to take control of the group and earn a quarter-final place.

SCORERS – Louth: J Hughes 0-6 (5), C Keenan 0-2 (2f), C Grimes 1-0. Westmeath: T Molloy (1m) S Smyth (1m), R Forde (1m) and TJ Cox (2f) 0-2 each, S Baker 0-1.

LOUTH: D Byrne; D Corcoran, D Campbell, A Connor; L Gray, C Murphy, C McKeever; P Mathews, C Early; J Commins, T Gray, T Jackson; J Hughes, C Grimes, S Matthews. Subs: P McStravick for Grimes (ht), C Keenan for Hughes (41), C Clarke for Corcoran (42), J Murphy for Jackson (43), B Corrigan for Early (48), S Byrne for Gray (48), P McKenny for McKeever (55), G Bell for Gray (68).

WESTMEATH: T Martin; B Sayeh, A McCormack, D Scahill; A McGivney, E Mulvihill, C Dillon; C McCormack, J Lynam; T Molloy, S Baker, B Kelly; TJ Cox, R Forde, S Smyth. Subs: K O’Sullivan for B Kelly (ht), J Smyth for Scahill (ht), S McGonagle for A McCormack (57), S Smyth for Cox (57), A Trainor for Sayeh (57).

REF: P Coyle (Meath)