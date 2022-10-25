Conor Gallagher first goal for Chelsea ‘written in the stars’

Few phrases have etched themselves more Deeply into the collective memory of 21st century Chelsea fandom than “written in the stars”, and so it’s no surprise that young Conor Gallagher, Chelsea since age 8, would use it to describe his first ever senior goal for the club.

That it was 90th-minute Winner and that it came against the team where he spent last season on loan, winning their Player of the Year award and collecting a standing ovation both after warm-ups and when coming on as a substitute in the 75th minute yesterday, only added to the sense of a fated occasion.

“It’s a very special moment to come on and get the winner and my first goal for Chelsea. It was written in the stars. “Unfortunately it came against Palace but I’m just buzzing to get my first goal. Everyone knows how much I loved it here [at Palace] and I thank the whole club and the fans — even today with the reception they gave me.”

Gallagher has Featured in seven of our nine games thus far already, starting three, but his performances have been rather mixed. Some of that has to do with the role he had been playing, Deeper in midfield than would be ideal, but some of that is also just growing pains and a period of adjustment (and being a bit overeager at times, too, like for his red card against Leicester City). But this goal should give him some added confidence, as should his role thus far under Potter — much more similar to how the 22-year-old played at Palace last season.

“Hopefully I can build a bit of confidence with the goal and push on. I want to work as hard as I can for him [manager Graham Potter] and be available wherever he needs me, whether starting or coming off the bench. Obviously I want to start and I need to show him I’m good enough.” -Conor Gallagher; source: BBC

First goal for Conor. First win for Potter. Hopefully the first of many, for both!