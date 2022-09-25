Conor Coady is what Tottenham man said after disallowed Derby goal

New Everton defender Conor Coady has had a fine start to life at Goodison Park.

The no-nonsense centre-back gave an in-depth interview to Everton’s official website.

They discussed his journey from Liverpool academy player to playing for their cross-city rivals.

Coady has started all-but-one of Everton’s matches this season, and has formed a fine partnership with James Tarkowski.

The former Wolves Skipper spent several seasons playing as a sweeper in a back-three at Molineux.





However, he’s proven he can also perform at a high standard in a back four, something that was questioned before his move.

Coady has already talked about what a big fan of Frank Lampard he is, saying it was ‘surreal’ to speak to him before signing.

Coady isn’t known for his goal scoring, once going six years without a goal while playing for Wolves.

He’s got a better international record, scoring once in his ten England caps.

He nearly made himself an immediate Everton hero, putting the ball in the net against Liverpool in his first Merseyside Derby.

Coady’s first Everton goal was eventually disallowed by VAR, but the 29-year-old has spoken about the experience.

Doherty called after Coady disallowed an Everton goal

During his interview with Everton’s official website, Coady said: “I’m good mates with Matt Doherty at Tottenham, I played with him at Wolves.

“He Rang me after the game, and said, ‘Conor, you look possessed!’ and I think I was.

“I don’t actually know what went on, because the feeling of it was just absolutely unbelievable.”

Coady didn’t hold back in his celebrations after tapping the ball in at the far post.

There was a quick glance towards the linesman by the defender before Wheeling away with his teammates.

The introduction of VAR has made it dangerous to over-celebrate anything in football.

Doherty saw just how much his former teammate enjoyed scoring his first Toffees goal.

Coady will be hoping that the next time he scores a goal for Everton, it’s not disallowed once again.