Connor’s word count mirrors goal count as he takes on a leadership role

Article content When Kyle Connor first burst onto the Winnipeg scene, he was obviously oozing with talent, but you had to squeeze the words out of him.

Article content The Connor of today is a far cry from that wide-eyed, tight-lipped, 20-year-old.

Article content His word count has improved with his goal totals, which ballooned to 47 last season. When Connor speaks now, he has something to say. Tuesday was no exception. It seems he learned a lot more last year than just finding different ways to find the back of the net. The Jets’ miserable season taught him a valuable lesson about taking things for granted. “Nothing’s given,” Connor said. “We had a streak, I don’t think I’d missed the Playoffs since I’ve been here. You just kind of show up and think it’s going to be there. But you’ve got to work hard. Every day presents a new challenge.” It’s true, the Jets didn’t miss the post-season (if you include the Bubble Qualifying round in 2020) since Connor became a full-time NHLer for the 2017-18 season.

Article content That four-year run came to an abrupt end last spring, adding some urgency to a training camp already marked by a new head coach in Rick Bowness. “I don’t know about redemption,” Connor said. “But I’ve heard it said a couple of times we’re a team with a chip on our shoulder. I agree with that. I think we drastically under-performed last year. We know this group is a playoff team and can win a couple of rounds. “We’re a confident group and we’re just going to push each other every day. Expect that from each other.” Connor, 25, considers himself one of the vets and, dare we say, one of the leaders. That’s one of the ways he wants to improve. “Being a better teammate, helping guys around me get better,” he said. “That’s something I’m going to take a big stride this year. Also on the ice, every time I get the puck I expect to score. There’s a lot of situations I wish I could have had back on the ice, so I’m looking to improve on that.

Article content “Worked on a ton of different things in the summer. Feel good, strength-wise. So overall, just take another stride.” Bowness says he doesn’t know enough about Connor as a potential leader. But it hasn’t taken the Coach long to recognize a world-class shot when he sees it. “His release is incredibly quick and it’s accurate and in the right spot,” he said. “Goal scorers know where to put the puck, when to put the puck there. He has that knack, without a doubt.” After finding some chemistry with Pierre-Luc Dubois last season, Connor had been playing alongside Mark Scheifele and Nik Ehlers going into Tuesday’s preseason game with Ottawa. “Not expecting anything coming in,” they said. “Whatever happens, happens. We’ve got a ton of great, skilled forwards.”

Article content Whatever his line looks like, Connor says Bowness’s new systems will take some time to make habitual. “Everything’s new, pretty much,” they said. “I’m sure you’ll see some mistakes, but that’s good we’re trying new things. And once we hammer it away it’ll be a good thing.” MORE LIKE IT Defenseman Dylan Samberg is already ahead of the game compared to where he was a year ago. Hurt on the first day of training camp last season, Samberg missed the entire preseason, eventually playing Mostly in the AHL but managing to get into 15 games with the Jets. A new coaching staff and a new preseason has the second-round draft pick from 2017 where he wants to be: getting a chance to prove he belongs. “It’s definitely important,” Samberg said of the preseason. “These are the games where you can show the coaching staff what you can do and prove to them that you deserve a chance. I’m healthy and that’s all I can ask for and I’m looking forward to getting my chance here.”

Article content Photo by KEVIN KING / Winnipeg Sun Samberg was paired with veteran Neal Pionk, who also calls Minnesota home. Having five veteran defensemen in front of him, leaving him to compete with people like Ville Heinola and Logan Stanley for a roster spot, is something he tries not to fret over. “You’ve just got to think positive, I guess,” Samberg said. “It goes back to last year when we had the same thing… if you play well enough, you’ll get your opportunity.” DODGING THE WORST Bowness was happy to report that his home in Halifax emerged from Tropical Storm Fiona relatively unscathed, even if he lost electricity for days. Photo by Darren Calabrese / The Canadian Press “The power at my house is going back on tonight, I think,” Bowness said before Tuesday’s game. “We lost a couple of trees, a fence blew down, but no damage to the house. The dock survived, somehow. I don’t know how because my neighbor’s got all crumpled up. Power was really the biggest thing we lost. No damage to homes or properties… we’ll take that.”

Bowness says the uncertainty weighed on friends and family as the Storm approached. “I saw some clips of downtown Halifax. A lot of big, big trees cut down. Man, oh man. A lot of damage that way.” [email protected] Twitter: @friesensunmedia

