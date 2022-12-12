Connor McMichael Scores Twice, But Bears Blow Four-Goal Lead, Fall To Monsters, 6-5 (SO)

The Hershey Bears fell to the Cleveland Monsters, 6-5 (SO), Sunday evening at the Giant Center in Hershey. Connor McMichael scored two goals in regulation and converted in the Shootout in the loss. The Bears record falls to 17-5-2-1 (37 points) on the season.

HERSHEY BEARS LINEUP



Zach Fucale (10-5-0, 2.42 GAA, .901 sv%) got the start in goal for the Bears. Pavel Cajon (3-3-1, 3.14 GAA, .887 sv%) got the start between the pipes for the Monsters. The forward lines and defensive pairs for the Bears:



Mike Vecchione – Mike Sgarbossa – Ethen Frank

Mason Morelli – Connor McMichael – Sam Anas

Julian Napravnik – Hendrix Lapierre – Henrik Rybinski

Kale Kessy – Riley Sutter – Shane Gersich

Jake Massie – Aaron Ness

Gabriel Carlsson – Logan Day

Michael Kim – Vinny Iorio

Scratches: Garrett Pilon (lower body injury), Henrik Borgstrom (upper body injury), Bobby Nardella (upper body injury), Matthew Strome and Martin Has.

Recalls/Re-assignments: Dylan McIlrath and Lucas Johansen were officially recalled by the Capitals on Sunday morning. The Bears recalled Martin Has from ECHL South Carolina on Sunday.

Hunter Shepard was officially recalled by the Capitals on Monday. The Bears recalled Clay Stevenson from ECHL South Carolina on Monday.

The Hershey Bears announced on Saturday that they had recalled Michael Kim from ECHL South Carolina

FIRST PERIOD

The Bears jumped out to a quick lead in this one. Kale Kessy (2) got things started at 2:25 of the first frame, knocking home a gritty goal in the crease. Michael Kim (1) and Riley Sutter (2) had the assists.

Kale Kessy cleans up the loose change. Bears lead 1-0 early. #HBH pic.twitter.com/L1j737ukA3 — Capitals Prospects (@jon_m_sorensen) December 11, 2022

The Bears quickly made it 2-0 less than four minutes into the contest. Mike Vecchione would Snipe his 10th of the season at 3:22 of the first period. Logan Day (4) and Mike Sgarbossa (10) had the helpers.

Mike Vecchione with his 10th of the season. Bears lead 2-0. #HBH pic.twitter.com/xE5BRqpnVK — Capitals Prospects (@jon_m_sorensen) December 11, 2022

The Bears’ Kale Kessy and the Monsters’ Brett Gallant dropped the gloves at 14:11 of the first frame.

The Bears made it 3-0 on Ethan Frank‘s 8th of the season. Jake Massie (3) and Hendrix Lapierre (10) had the assists.

Ethen Frank with his 8th goal of the season. Bears lead 3-0. #HBH #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/lH2uWMV66u — Capitals Prospects (@jon_m_sorensen) December 11, 2022

The Bears made it 4-0 on a beautiful goal by Connor McMichael (3) at 15:14 of the period. Sam Anas (7) and Mason Morelli (15) had the helpers.

Oh Mikey. Connor McMichael does what he does in the crease. Bears lead 4-0. #HBH #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/NbsCcZsAV0 — Capitals Prospects (@jon_m_sorensen) December 11, 2022

The Monsters would get one back late in the period. Josh Dunne (3) would make it 4-1 at 16:57 of the frame. Roman Ahcan (1) and Tyler Angle (5) had the assists.

The first period concluded with the Bears leading, 4-1. Hershey led in shots 18-10 in the first 20 minutes.

SECOND PERIOD

The Bears made it 5-1 on Connor McMichael‘s second goal of the game at 4:37 of the middle frame. Mike Vecchione (11) had the lone assist.

Connor McMichael with his 2nd goal of the night, this time on the power play. #ALLCAPS #HBH pic.twitter.com/zDWTHdbObp — Capitals Prospects (@jon_m_sorensen) December 11, 2022

But the Monsters clawed their way back into the game. David Jiricek (4) made it 5-2 at 6:23 of the second period. He was assisted by Trey Fix-Wolansky (13) and Emil Bemstrom (12).

The Monsters made it 5-3 with a tally from Brett Gallant (1) at 10:37 of the second period. Samuel Knazko (11) and Billy Sweezey (7) had the assists.

The Monsters would cut the Bears lead to one with a goal from Brendan Gaunce (7) at 12:55 of the middle frame.

The Monsters would tie the game 5-5 on a power play goal with 2:12 remaining in the second period. Josh Dunne (4) notched the tying tally at 17:48.

The second period concluded with the game tied 5-5. Cleveland led in shots 12-9 in the second period with Hershey leading 27-22 after 40 minutes of play.

THIRD PERIOD

The Bears and Monsters skated to a scoreless draw for the final frame.

Cleveland led in shots 10-4 for the final frame.

OVERTIME/SHOOTOUT

The overtime period would also go scoreless. Shots were tied 2-2 in the extra frame.

Connor McMichael would convert:

But that would be it for the Bears. Monsters win in shootout.

The Bears are back in action on Friday for the first of two games against the Penguins in Wilkes-Barre.

Shavings

Attendance: 7,260

This was Michael Kim’s first career AHL game.

