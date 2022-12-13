Connor McMichael scores twice, adds Shootout goal in Hershey’s 6-5 loss to Cleveland

Connor McMichael had his biggest game of the 2022-23 season.

After starting the year without much of a role or opportunity with the big-league Caps, McMichael is starting to quickly re-find himself with the Hershey Bears.

Sunday, McMichael had his first multi-goal game of the year, notching two goals and a Shootout tally in Hershey’s 6-5 loss to the Cleveland Monsters. Some would call it a DC Hat Trick.

McMichael’s first goal came 15:14 into the first period. The Bears opened the game by scoring four consecutive times.

Backhand beauty 😍 It’s Mikey’s third of the season! 🍎 Anas

🍏 Morel pic.twitter.com/S2k4FoND9Q — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) December 11, 2022

McMike took a pass from Sam Anas in front of the net and then conducted what Craig Laughlin would call a “jockstrapper” on a Monsters defender and goalie Pavel Cajan. The Capitals’ 2019 first-round pick pulled the puck back on his forehand before quickly deking to his backhand and shoveling the puck into the empty net. The goal gave the Bears a 4-0 lead.

NASTY.

McMichael let out a huge Scream and tongue-wagged as he celebrated the goal with his teammates.





Photos: Tori Hartman / Hershey Bears

Later in the second period, McMichael made it 5-1 with a beautiful shot on the power play. The center prospect took a heads-up pass from Mike Vecchione as he streaked down the right wing. McMicahel beat Cajan with a wrister to the short side.

McMichael Bent down to one knee to celebrate.

The Bears could not close out the game, however. Hershey gave up four unanswered goals to the Monsters in the second period, tying the game at 5. The two teams would take the game to overtime and then later a shootout.

McMichael shot first for the Bears and scored on a beautiful wrist shot to the far side of the net.

As he skated back to the bench, he excitedly rotated his stick in circles.

McMichael had a season-high nine shots in the game which led all players.

His Joy for the game is clearly back and that’s nothing but a good thing.

Photo: Tori Hartman / Hershey Bears