Connor McMichael Debuts, Julian Napravik Scores First AHL Goal In Bears 4-2 Loss To Wolf Pack

The Hershey Bears fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack, 4-2 Saturday night at the Giant Center in Hershey. Connor McMichael made his 2022-23 AHL season debut and Julian Napravnik scored his first career AHL goal in the loss. The Bears record drops to 9-4-2-0 (20 points) on the season.



HERSHEY BEARS LINEUP



Zach Fucale (6-3-0, .913 sv%, 2.13 GAA) got the start in goal for the Bears. Louis Domingue (3-2-3 .908 sv%, 0.00 GAA) got the start between the pipes for the Wolf Pack. The forward lines and defensive pairs for the Bears:



Mason Morelli – Mike Sgarbossa – Sam Anas

Henrik Borgstrom – Connor McMichael – Henrik Rybinski

Shane Gersich – Hendrix Lapierre – Julain Napravnik

Kale Kessy – Riley Sutter – Matt Strome

Aaron Ness – Logan Day

Gabriel Carlsson – Vinny Iorio

Bobby Nardella – Dylan McIlrath

Scratches: Mike Vecchione (injury), Garrett Pilon (injury), Lucas Johansen (lower body injury), Ethan Frank (upper body injury) and Jake Massie.

Recalls/Re-assignments: Connor McMichael was re-assigned to Hershey earlier in the day. Alex Alexeyev was recalled by the Capitals on Tuesday, November 8. Lucas Johansen was returned to Hershey on Wednesday, November 9.

FIRST PERIOD

The Wolf Pack struck first just seven seconds into their first power play of the game. Andy Welinski (3) dented the twine at 3:49. Will Cuylle (4) and Tim Gettinger (3) had the helpers.

Dylan McIlrath and Matt Rempe dropped the gloves at 9:59 of the first period. McIlrath would get the decision.

Just six seconds after the fight Julian Napravnik potted his first career AHL goal and point, tying the game 1-1. Shane Gersich (5) and Logan Day (3) had the assists.

The Bears would make it 2-1 when Henrik Rybinski found Henrik Borgstrom in the slot for the score. Henrik Rybinski (1) had the lone assist.

The first period would come to a close with the Bears leading 2-1. Bears led in shots 7-4. Hartford was 1 for 1 and Hershey 0 for 1 on the power play in the first frame.

SECOND PERIOD

The Bears would begin the middle frame on the power play, but it would be the Wolf Pack who would score with a shorthanded tally. Ben Harpur (2) notched the game-tying tally just 51 seconds into the second period. Tim Gettinger (4) had the lone assist.

Hartford would take a 3-2 lead on a blast from the right point by Ty Emberson (1) at 5:58 of the middle frame. Karl Henriksson (1) and, Cristiano DiGiacinto (1) had the helpers.

The period would end with the Wolf Pack leading 3-2. Hartford led in shots 14-5 in the middle frame and 18-13 after two periods. Hartford was 1 for 5 and Hershey 0 for 2 on the power play after 40 minutes.

THIRD PERIOD

The Bears were awarded a 5-on-3 power play for 56 seconds at 11:23 of the final frame, but were unable to convert.

Hartford would add an empty net goal with 1:48 remaining to make it 4-2, the final.

The Bears are back in action on Wednesday when they visit the Thunderbirds in Springfield. Puck drop is set for 7PM>

Shavings

AHL box score

Attendance: 7,179

Hershey led in shots, 22-21

Zach Fucale stopped 17 of 20 for a .850 game save percentage.

Connor McMichael and Hendrix Lapierre led all Bears in shots with 4 each.

Hershey was 0 for 4 and Hartford 1 for 6 on the power play.

First regulation loss on home ice for the Bears this season.

