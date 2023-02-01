Connor Goldson Rangers handball controversy as Hearts denied penalty

Rangers defender Connor Goldson was involved in a VAR penalty incident against Hearts.

The ball appeared to strike the Englishman’s hand late in the second-half at Tynecastle as the Light Blues ran out 3-0 winners.

Jambos player Toby Sibbick fired the ball in but the 30-year-old intercepted the cross and in the process, the ball bounced up and hit his hand.

The incident was checked by VAR and no penalty was awarded.

According to the International Football Association Board [IFAB] it is a handball offense if a player: “Deliberately touches the ball with their hand/arm, for example moving the hand/arm towards the ball or touches the ball with their hand/arm when it has made their body unnaturally bigger.

“A player is considered to have made their body unnaturally bigger when the position of their hand/arm is not a consequence of, or justifiable by, the player’s body movement for that specific situation.

“By having their hand/arm in such a position, the player takes a risk of their hand/arm being hit by the ball and being penalized”.

READ MORE: Watch Morelos celebrate Rangers VAR check goal from Hearts stand

Meanwhile, Rangers Legend Neil McCann has criticized striker Alfredo Morelos for his celebration after his second goal against Hearts at Tynecastle, branding him an “idiot”.

And Furious Ibrox fans haven’t been slow to let the pundit know they disagree on social media with many calling out what they perceive to be overly harsh criticism.

The Light Blues ran out 3-0 winners in the capital, but the former Ibrox midfielder was less than impressed with how the Colombian chose to conduct himself after scoring late on in the second half.

Speaking on BBC Sportsound, McCann said: “There he is [Morelos] is away again. The boy is an idiot.”

The Insider newsletter is the latest move by the team at the Rangers Review to bring content directly to you. We already have accounts on Facebook, Youtube, Twitter, Tik Tok and Instagram but we will also send exclusive Bespoke opinion pieces every day at 5pm direct to your email. Not only will you receive this piece from one of our team of Joshua Barrie, Derek Clark or Jonny McFarlane but you will also get our list of the best content published in the last 24 hours. It’s a Handy way to keep abreast of what’s going on amid all the noise surrounding Scotland’s most successful club. You can sign up here in five seconds with just an email address.