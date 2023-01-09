Connor Dickerson Named NJAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week

PITMAN, NJ – Rowan’s Connor Dickerson has been named the NJAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week after he helped the Profs to a pair of wins last week which gave them sole possession of first place in the conference.

The senior guard averaged 19.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals in the 2-0 victories, while connecting on 71 percent of his field goal attempts (10-for-14), all five three-point attempts and shooting 82 percent (14- for-17) from the foul line.

It marks the first time in his career that he has earned the league’s Player of the Week honor, although he was named the Rookie of the Week three times in his freshman season.

Dickerson scored 22 points and hit four threes in the 82-73 win over NJCU, while connecting on 5-of-7 field goal attempts and 8-for-10 from the foul line. They followed that with 17 points in the 87-70 win over previously undefeated Kean that gave Rowan first place in the NJAC. The senior again connected on 5-of-7 shots from the field and made 6-of-7 free throws in the win.

Dickerson is averaging a career-best 12.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game this season, while converting 55.7 from the field and 58.3 from three-point range.

Rowan is 11-3 on the year, and 7-0 in the NJAC, and will next travel to Montclair State on Wednesday evening.