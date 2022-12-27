Connor Coles Nails Career-Long Field Goal In First Responder Bowl

Cooper Legas #5 of the Utah State Aggies congratulates teammate Brian Cobbs #8 after he caught a touchdown pass against the Air Force Falcons during the first half of their game October 8, 2022 at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

DALLAS – With 12 minutes left in the 2nd quarter, USU kicker Connor Coles lined up for a 53-yard field goal. Coles stuck the kick, setting a new career-long by one yard and tying the game at 3-3.

The Aggies defense was tested early after the Tigers made it all the way into the redzone late in the first quarter. Utah State held their ground and forced Memphis to take a field goal.

Memphis takes an early 3-0 lead but @USUFootball can Hang their hats on the defensive stop. Despite a cast on his hand, Michael Anyanwu forced a third down pass break up to force the field goal.#AggiesAllTheWay #AggieFootball #USUfootball #AtThePEAK #MWFB @FRBowl pic.twitter.com/u4DsYi60Pt — Brian Preece (@bpreece24) December 27, 2022

Utah State (6-6, 5-3) faces the Memphis Tigers (6-6, 3-5) in the SERVPRO First Responders Bowl.

First Responders Bowl Captains

The Aggies have named five Captains ahead of the First Responders Bowl.

Senior linebacker AJ Vongphachanh; graduate-senior safety Hunter Reynolds; junior punter Stephen Kotsanlee; graduate-senior left tackle Alfred Edwards; & graduate-senior center Chandler Dolphin.

Utah State vs. Memphis Tigers

The First Responders Bowl will be the first meeting between these two programs since 1977 when Utah State fell 31-26 in Memphis. The Aggies are 3-4 all-time against the Tigers.

Memphis is 6-8 all-time in Bowl games. The program has enjoyed unprecedented success in recent seasons. This is the ninth-straight season in which the Tigers have been Bowl eligible, which ranks ninth among all NCAA teams and is the best stretch of any non-Power 5 team.

The Tigers are 1-0 in bowls under Coach Ryan Silverfield, who has led the program to three straight Bowl Appearances as head coach.

The Aggies are looking for their second straight Bowl win after an inspired run in 2021 saw them follow up the programs first Mountain West conference Championship with a 24-13 win over Oregon State in the Inaugural Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. USU will play in the postseason for the 10th time in the past 12 years.

How To Watch & Listen

Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 1:15 pm (MST) on Tuesday, December 27 and will be televised on ESPN.

Every Utah State football game can be heard on the KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White on the call.

