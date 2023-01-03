Connor Bedard breaks Canadian world junior goal, point records

He has done it.

With a goal against Slovakia on Monday, the 2023 NHL Draft Phenom has broken Jordan Eberle’s record of 14 goals at the World Junior Championship.

Bedard recorded four goals at the canceled 2022 tournament before scoring 12 in the summer. He then had a goal against the Czech Republic, a hat-trick against Germany and a pair against Austria, easily contributing to his tournament-scoring lead of 19 points.

Bedard’s goal gave Canada a 1-0 lead at 6:07 in the first.

All this, and Bedard can still play in two more tournaments – although that’s extremely unlikely.

Connor Bedard broke four records at the #WorldJuniors with that goal: -most points by a Canadian all-time (32)

-most goals by a Canadian all-time (15)

-most points by a Canadian at a single tournament (19)

Bedard is considered to be the top prospect for the 2023 draft, recording 27 goals and 64 points in 28 games with the WHL’s Regina Pats before heading to Canada’s camp. That put him on pace for 140 points, which would be almost unheard of at this level, regardless of age.

Bedard had 51 goals and 100 points in his first WHL season, missing out on a proper rookie campaign after earning exceptional status for the season prior. Since then, Bedard has been dominant at all international events, including a six-goal, seven-point run at the U-18s last year, and 14 points at the tournament the year before that.

The all-time tournament scoring record is 27, set by Pavel Bure from 1989-91. Blowouts were common back in the 80s and 90s, more so than today, so hitting the 20-goal mark – which could still happen for Bedard – is unheard of in this day and age. Alex Ovechkin (18) and Richard Panik (15) are the only players after 2000 to break the 15-goal barrier at this tournament.