Connections at center of recruiting process for central Ohio players

Throughout the recruiting process, relationships like the one St. Charles senior football player Ryan Carretta developed with Pittsburgh Assistant Ryan Manalac are often crucial in helping an athlete make the final decision.

Connections between players can also play huge roles.

In Carretta’s case, the comfort level he expects to have when he joins the Panthers after being among the central Ohio players to commit during the early signing period Dec. 21-23 should be strong because of familiarity on multiple fronts.

Manalac, a 2004 Pickerington Central graduate, got to know Carretta while an assistant at Bucknell and coaching Carretta’s brother, Connor Carretta. Manalac became Pittsburgh’s linebackers Coach in 2021.

While Ryan Carretta was central Ohio’s top Offensive lineman prospect from the 2023 class, the top defensive back from the area to sign in the early period was Pickerington Central’s Rasheem Biles, who is also going to Pittsburgh.

