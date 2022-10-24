Connection between body, Hospitality focus of UB Art Galleries exhibition – UBNow: News and views for UB Faculty and staff

“I don’t know you like that: The Bodywork of Hospitality,” an exhibition that explores how the concept of Hospitality has affected our understanding of the human body, will open in November at the UB Art Gallery in the Center for the Arts and the UB Anderson Gallery.

Guest curated by independent curator and critic Sylvie Fortin, the exhibition will open with a reception from 5-7:30 pm Nov. 10 in the CFA gallery and a reception and artist talks from 1-4 pm Nov. 12 in the Anderson Gallery. The exhibition runs through May 12.

Bringing together new and recent works by 17 international artists, “I don’t know you like that: The Bodywork of Hospitality” invites us to consider how Hospitality has simultaneously defined and confined what we think bodies are, what we imagine they can do, how we feel they relate, whom we believe they can encounter and, ultimately, how they engage with each other and in the world.

Hospitality is usually considered a philosophical concept with legal implications, an ethical concern, a social/political practice… or an industry. In this exhibition, Fortin shifts the focus to consider the Stealth work of Hospitality on our conceptual, material and political understanding of bodies. How has the Covert reach of Hospitality led to the very notion of a “human” body, fleshing out its outlines by setting it Apart from other throbbing Constellations of life forms? How has hospitality’s Invisible labor sustained the Extractive intersection of race, gender, class, religion and value? To what prison-house of flesh and mind has hospitality’s dance of welcoming and exclusion confined us? Can hospitality, in turn, yield other choreographies?

The exhibition explores these questions in space, Weaving together open-ended experiential connections between works in a wide range of media, including painting, sculpture, textile, installation and performance, as well as lens- and time-based practices. It addresses several themes, including xeno|transplantation, implantation and transfusion; neural adaptation and the Phantom limb; Bacteria and the microbiome; viruses, parasites, symbionts and holobionts; mechanical and chemical prostheses; Imaging technologies; architectures of corporeal hospitality; Dreams and dreamwork; and magic and the “miraculous” work of relics, spirits and energies.

“I don’t know you like that: The Bodywork of Hospitality” excavates the body’s storied genealogy, critically points to its living legacy, imagines other more-than-human hospitable modalities, and opens up an expanded theater of operations. In the process, it welcomes a host of interspecies intimacies and live-wired storylines.