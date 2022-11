This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 1 of 4 Joe Morelli / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 4 Pete Paguaga/Hearst Connecticut Show More Show Less 3 of 4 Will Aldam / Hearst Connecticut Mredia Show More Show Less 4 of 4

A look at some of the top performers in girls soccer from the past week:

Veronica Rrapi, Notre Dame-Fairfield: Made three saves in penalty kicks, and made one of her own, the one to help Notre Dame defeat Brookfield and win the SWC tournament championship. Rrapi shut out both Brookfield (0-0) and Pomperaug (2-0) in the semifinals.