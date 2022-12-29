Conneaut volleyball four-peats, Hetrick wins district gold

December 29—Editors note: The Meadville Tribune is re-visiting the top eight Crawford County-area sports stories from 2022 Wednesday, today, Friday and Saturday. Two stories will run per day in no particular order.

Conneaut volleyball wins 2022 district title

The Conneaut girls volleyball team continued its recent run of dominance by winning its fourth-consecutive District 10 title.

This year’s Class 3A Championship came against Warren at Meadville Area Senior High School on Nov. 5. The Eagles struggled at times but came out on top 3-1 (25-23, 25-23, 26-28, 25-17).

“I don’t think we can put it into words right now. There’s so many emotions that are running through us,” Conneaut head Coach Christine Krankota said. “It’s very overwhelming and very humbling.”

In the first set, Conneaut was in an 18-7 hole before erupting for a 13-0 run, led by Ashley Crabb at the service line.

Conneaut senior and all-state outside hitter Kaylee Mattera slammed the 25th point into the gym floor at the House of Thrills to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead.

In the second set, Conneaut trailed 17-8 before climbing back slowly but surely. The Eagles finally took the lead 23-22 and two Warren errors pushed Conneaut to a second-set win.

Warren won a tightly contested third set but Conneaut pulled away in the fourth set to give the Eagles the win.

The Championship meant the Seniors are the team that won D-10 in every season they played volleyball.

“It’s super special to know that since I was a freshman we’ve gotten the opportunity to be in D-10 every year,” Mattera said. “To win it and do it with my senior crew is even better.”

Mattera led the offense with 16 kills and added 14 digs and four blocks. Sylvia Prebor tallied nine kills and four blocks while sophomore Lainie Harrington had seven kills and three blocks.

Ginger Woods made a big difference defensively with eight blocks. Paris Karastury had 17 digs and Kenady Oates added eight. Payten Karastury dished 28 assists and added seven digs.

Conneaut went on to beat South Fayette in the first round of the state Playoffs 3-1 (25-19, 14-25, 25-23, 27-25). It was the team’s first state playoff win since 2019. The Eagles’ season came to a close in the state quarterfinals against Thomas Jefferson.

Saegertown’s Sam Hetrick wins District 10 gold

Saegertown senior Sam Hetrick capped off his cross country career by winning the District 10 Class 1A race on Oct. 29.

Hetrick crossed the finish line in 16 minutes and 34 seconds at Titusville’s Ed Myer Recreation Complex. His performance accomplished something that’s been on his mind since he entered high school.

“I was speechless. This has been on my bucket list since I was a freshman,” Hetrick said. “I’ve been wanting to come out here, win the race and get the job done so today was honestly just amazing for me.

“I was thinking about first-place at districts all year.”

Hetrick’s excitement was mirrored by Saegertown head Coach William Hetrick, Sam’s father.

“I don’t have the words. I am so proud,” Coach Hetrick said. “We knew on a good day he was anywhere from No. 1 to No. 5, but Lakeview and Cochranton have had great runners with him all year long.”

Hetrick qualified for the PIAA meet. It was his fourth time competing at the state level.

This year, Hetrick placed 19th (17:54) to earn a medal in his last high school cross country race.

“He had higher hopes. He was aiming for the top 10. The weather, which it affects everyone, but it was about 73 degrees and it was hot down there,” Coach Hetrick said. “I think it got him a little bit. He went out fast, which was the plan, but I think the heat combined with the hill on the first mile slowed him down a little bit. He persevered though and showed resiliency to get that 19th place.”

It was Hetrick’s best finish at the state competition. In 2019 they placed 22nd and in 2020 they finished 25th. Hetrick was 110th in 2021.

Alex Topor can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at [email protected]