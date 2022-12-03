Conman Who Cleverly Fooled People To Win Lucrative Golf Championship Got His Karma Served With Jail Time in 2015

Having physical disabilities is quite a challenge in one’s life. However, many societies, including the world of golf, have taken the initiative to help and respect those concerned. Nevertheless, the world is no short of Evil Geniuses who take advantage of the benefits unethically. We look back at one such incident back in 2015, when a man claimed to be handicapped, and collected nearly $32,000 in benefits while playing golf.

Alex Bannister was Arrested in 2015 for being a fraud. Getting Arrested is undoubtedly embarrassing, however, the reason behind it increases the discomfort. Let’s take a look at what the British man did which resulted in him getting behind bars for six months.

Fit for golf, unfit for Humanity

Bannister played different golf clubs from the years 2007 to 2012, collecting nearly $32,000 (€26,000). Being a Champion golfer, he earned that amassing amount by claiming benefits for the specially-abled. The fraud claimed a higher rate of disability living allowance after exaggerating the severity of his arthritis.

Moreover, he also claimed to be in constant pain and struggled to walk or lift a saucepan. Despite denoting his sham persona, Alex Bannister frequently played golf, having a 7 handicap, and was even a club champion. They traveled to most holes with the help of a pull cart. After nearly five years of enjoying the cheated money, Bannister finally came under the eye of a golf club. He was secretly caught playing golf by investigators for the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) in Wales. In one video, he was seen getting his clubs out of his trunk, pulling the cart, heading to the first hole, and teeing off. The DWP was made aware of Bannister’s actions by an unidentified caller. Bannister claimed that because of his health, it was difficult for him to carry anything or raise his arms.

During his sentencing in 2015, the judge Recorder David Miller called out Bannister for immoral acts. “It was a blatant fraud. You grossly and dishonestly distorted your condition and your ability to walk“, said the judge. In the later days of his trial, the jury was informed that Bannister struggled to make a meal or even change clothes.

However, not much initiation was taken on their behalf. The whereabouts of Alex Bannister in recent years remain unknown. However, it is quite apparent that such acts only show disrespect for people who face these issues on a daily basis. What is your take on these privileges being misused by certain rogue elements in society. Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

