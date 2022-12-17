CONLEY SCORES TEDDY BEAR TOS GOAL, WILD FALL 4-2 TO STARS

GAME REPORT

DES MOINES, Iowa – Anton Khudobin kept the home crowd waiting until the third period on Teddy Bear Toss Night, but Kevin Conley eventually scored the Wild’s first goal midway through the final frame to make plush toys rain over the glass. Marian Studenic had a goal and an assist as the Stars took a 4-2 win.

The goaltenders kept the game scoreless through one period, with Zane McIntyre (16 saves) and Khudobin (27 saves) each turning aside eight shots. Ty Ronning nearly put Iowa on the board just past the Midway mark of the first, but Khudobin managed to sit back and freeze the loose puck.

Texas opened the scoring at 5:41 of the second period. After Fredrik Olofsson won the faceoff in the right circle, Rhett Gardner wired the puck over McIntyre’s shoulder to give the Stars a 1-0 lead.

The Stars took a 3-0 lead with a pair of goals late in the second. Oskar Back polished off a rebound opportunity at 15:33 following a shot by Studenic. A minute and 28 seconds later, Fredrik Karlstrom beat McIntyre from the right circle.

After two periods of play, the Stars led 3-0 and held a 17-15 shot advantage over the Wild.

Studenic extended the lead to 4-0 for Texas with a shorthanded goal at 3:56 of the third period.

Iowa sent the bears Flying at 13:52 of the third period when Conley pounced on a Bouncing Puck in the slot and fired a turnaround shot over the shoulder of Khudobin.

Mike O’Leary made it a two-goal game with 58 seconds remaining in the third period. With McIntyre pulled for an extra man, O’Leary shoveled the rebound of a Ronning shot between the legs of Khudobin.

Iowa outshot Texas 29-20. The Wild were 0-for-4 on the power play and held the Stars scoreless on their only man advantage.

The Wild and the Stars meet again at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 6:00 p.m

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team’s website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or [email protected] The 2022-23 season marks the 10th anniversary of Iowa Wild hockey. Fans can purchase season tickets for the 10th anniversary season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

Visit http://www.iowawild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content, and daily statistics.