Today, Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher (TX-07) announced the Aurora Picture Show; DACAMERA Society of Texas; Silambam Houston; Stages; and editor and translator Samantha Schnee have been awarded $70,000 in combined Grants through several National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) programs.

“The arts are a powerful and important part of our community, inspiring and uniting us, and I am glad to announce this new funding for Houston area artists and organizations,” said Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher. “These investments will elevate local artists by encouraging projects while promoting cohesion, creativity, and innovation within our diverse and dynamic community.”

“We are very pleased to be the recipients of continued support from the NEA,” he said Sarah Rothenberg, Artistic Director of DACAMERA Society of Texas. “This national recognition of DACAMERA’s work in creating musical experiences that span the genres of chamber music and jazz, bringing together audiences as diverse as our city, honors the thriving artistic scene of Houston.”

“With this critical funding, Stages will be able to support a theater festival to inspire performing artists and foster the development of emerging talent,” said Katie Maltais, Managing Director of Stages. “We are grateful to Congresswoman Fletcher for strengthening and expanding opportunities for artists and we look forward to continuing to support the Houston arts community together.”

NEA grant Awards in Texas’ Seventh Congressional District include:

Aurora Picture Show: $15,000 through the Grants for Arts Projects program to support a year-round series of experimental media art works and related public programming;

DACAMERA Society of Texas: $20,000 through the Grants for Arts Projects program to support presentations of chamber music with related educational activities;

Silambam Houston: $10,000 through the Grants for Arts Projects program to support a performance of European Baroque and Indian Carnatic dance and music;

Stages: $10,000 through the Challenge America program to support a theater festival; and

Samantha Schnee: $15,000 through the Literature Fellowship program to support the English translation from Spanish of the novel “Conspiracy of Romantics” by Mexican author Carmen Boullosa.

In December, Congresswoman Fletcher voted for the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023which appropriated funding to the NEA for the support of projects and Productions in the arts, including the five projects mentioned above that support art education and public Outreach activities in Texas’ Seventh Congressional District.