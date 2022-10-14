Congratulations. You’ve Been Bought’ – Chamblee Blasts Mickelson Again

Brandel Chamblee didn’t hold back when he laid into Phil Mickelson following his latest comments about loving life at LIV Golf and singing the praises of his new employers.

Mickelson lambasted the PGA Tour in his latest news conference, saying it was trending downward and voicing his happiness at being on the right side of the future of golf.

