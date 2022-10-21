Conflicting NFL, College Schedules Contributing to CFP Expansion Delay

The College Football Playoff management committee met in Dallas on Thursday in the latest round of meetings surrounding potential expansion.

Exiting the meetings on Thursday, there was no official update regarding the timeline of expansion of the playoff.

“They made progress. They’re not finished,” CFP executive director Bill Hancock told Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger.

When news regarding expansion broke this summer, a timeline for implementation of an expanded field was set for 2026 at the latest. Despite this timeline, the hope was that expansion could take place as early as ’24 if the details were ironed out.

A significant issue impacting current expansion talks involves the CFP having to go head to head with the NFL playoffs.

