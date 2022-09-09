Confirmed: Luis Diaz Stunner Nominated For Premier League Goal Of The Month

It’s been a poor start to the Premier League season for Liverpool, with only one win board so far this campaign.

One bright spark at the start of the campaign has been Colombian winger Luis Diaz, who has continued to impress following his strong end to last season.

The Winger has picked up three goals in six Premier League games this season, making him Liverpool’s highest-scoring attacking player.

Diaz has impressed as his increase in goal output has helped to make up for the struggling Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez, who missed games against Manchester United, Newcastle United, and Bournemouth due to a suspension.

