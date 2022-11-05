Confident Frida Formann ready for third season with CU Buffs – BuffZone

There was no hesitation from Frida Formann in knocking down a 3-pointer just before Halftime on Tuesday night in an exhibition win against Adams State.

There has never been hesitation from her in that regard, though. It was other parts of her game that night that stood out. A junior for the Colorado Women’s basketball team, Formann scored in the paint while drawing a foul, hit another layup, dished out a pair of assists and snagged three rebounds.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button