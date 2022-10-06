Confidence from last year carrying over for Colorado Women’s basketball – BuffZone

Colorado Women’s basketball Coach JR Payne has always taken pride in having her team prepared for each game.

Payne and her staff have worked countless hours on Scouting reports and game preparation. Last year, the players added something new to that preparation: 100% confidence.

“Our team fully expected to win every single game that we played,” Payne said Wednesday at CU’s annual basketball media day. “It wasn’t a fluke that we beat Oregon, it wasn’t a fluke that we beat Oregon State. It wasn’t a fluke that we swept (UCLA and USC). We believed that we were going to beat those teams and I think last year was the first time I could honestly say that.”

That total belief contributed to CU putting together its best season in nine years. The Buffs went 22-9 and played in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013.

BOULDER-CO-October 5:Quay Miller talks to Reporters ...
Quay Miller talks to Reporters during the University of Colorado, Boulder Women’s basketball media day on October 5, 2022. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

As Payne begins her seventh season in Boulder, she sees confidence from last year carrying over in the early stages of preseason practices.

“That’s the biggest blessing because as coaches we know we can beat people,” she said. “You need every single member of your ballclub to know that, not just hope for it. I know that this group is going into a game against Stanford, a game against whoever it might be, we know we can beat everybody. We just have to continue to have sort of that chip on our shoulder every day in practice and continue to get better.”

Despite losing several key players, including first-team All-Pac-12 forward Mya Hollingshed, Payne and the Buffs come into this year with the same expectations and confidence they had a year ago.

Last year may have been the first NCAA Tournament appearance in nine years – and just the second for CU since 2004 – but it is the expectation for the Buffs.

“We want to be in the NCAA Tournament every single year,” Payne said. “That’s the goal and to make a run in the NCAA Tournament. Being there is our expectation, and I don’t mean that in an arrogant way; we just did it for the first time last year – but that’s our expectation. We Recruit players that want to compete for Championships and are driven to be great, and that’s where we plan to be.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button